WGME
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
WGME
National average gas price down relative to a year ago, Maine prices still higher
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After record-high gas prices this summer, the cost to fill a tank in the U.S. is actually cheaper now than it was a year ago. AAA says a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. is going for $3.31 right now on average, $0.02 cheaper than this time last year.
WGME
Maine Makers: Brant & Cochran bringing axe-making back to Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A small business in Southern Maine is bringing axe-making back to the Pine Tree State. Like many small businesses, Brant & Cochran was created back in 2015 as a solution to a problem. "My brother was trying to find an axe for his son who was...
WGME
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
WGME
How safe are hospitals in Maine?
A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
WGME
'They turned their backs:' Gov. Mills blasts Senate GOP for killing heating aid bill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The new state legislative session is off to a rocky start. Senate Republicans shot down an emergency measure Wednesday night that would have given qualifying taxpayers $450 to help heat their homes this winter. "I feel concerned about people freezing in their own homes in the coming...
WGME
Wicked cold weekend ahead in Maine, flurries possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather is returning to Maine this weekend. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with mainly cloudy skies, and there is a low chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. A bit of a moderation in temperatures as we head into next week. Friday will be sunny and...
WGME
Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove
ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
WGME
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
WGME
'It's not too late to protect yourself': Maine flu rates spike ahead of holidays
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in influenza cases statewide. The Maine CDC is urging Mainers and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine. For millions of people every season, coming down with flu means a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or...
WGME
Active shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax'
Active shooter threats at schools throughout New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. According to WMUR, threats were made to schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth, and Dover. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The New...
WGME
Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
WGME
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
WGME
State hopes to lower heating costs for low-income Mainers as rate increase
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The state is looking to lower electricity costs for low-income Mainers now that rates are about to go way up. Starting in January, the standard offer part of a CMP bill is going up by 49 percent, meaning overall bills will likely go up about 25 percent.
WGME
Health officials say this could be the worst flu season in years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention continues to closely monitor the growing number of influenza and RSV cases across the nation. Based on recent reports, the CDC says this could be the worst year for the flu in a decade. If you look at the...
