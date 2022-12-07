Read full article on original website
Working between the brain and the mind
Veterinary collaboration can help determine whether a case is a neurological or behavioral condition. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. Determining whether a patient has a neurological or behavioral condition‑and which veterinary specialist to seek out with certain cases—can be a challenge. Using a series of video case studies, an interactive session at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, showed attendees how to use body language to better ascertain if a mind disorder or brain disfunction is affecting a patient.
A story of second chances
It is a story of two cities. It is a story of two people. And it is a story of second chances. Both fought addiction and found a path out, and now they spend their lives changing the lives of people fighting addiction when they think there is no way out.
Tenants in Blackstone-owned properties rally against evictions
SAN DIEGO — A rally in downtown San Diego Friday called for a halt to evictions at Blackstone-owned properties. The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE, said San Diego County is already dealing with a homeless crisis, and now is not the time to force people to find somewhere else to live.
An Overwhelmed Building Department Leaves San Diego ‘Woefully’ Behind on Housing Construction
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Opinion: Mobile Homes Are Overlooked as a Way to Quickly Expand Affordable Senior Housing
There will be nearly 1 million people over the age of 60 living in San Diego County in just 12 years so the dire need for affordable senior housing cannot be overstated. One of the most efficient — and widely overlooked — ways to increase the region’s senior housing inventory is to open more mobile home parks.
San Diego sword swallower hospitalized and unable to perform
(PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MD)– Legendary sword swallower “Murrugun The Mystic,” revealed that he was rushed to the hospital following a performance at the Six Flags two months ago. The 59-year-old…
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
California university faculty discuss recent drops in community college enrollment
Prospective students, especially those with dependents, are beginning to wonder how reading poetry and doing geometry is worth quitting their job, said Luke Wood, chief diversity officer at San Diego State University. Wood, who is also the vice president for student affairs and campus diversity at SDSU, said this weighing...
National City approves 3 cannabis businesses, first weed lounge coming soon
SAN DIEGO — National City has high expectations after months of dealing with a three part permit process. Three cannabis businesses have been approved to move forward with their plans, including the first weed lounge in San Diego County. “With our ordinance we approved up to six, but yesterday...
Listed at $13 Million, This Resort Like Estate in Rancho Santa Fe, California comes with Numerous Outdoor Venues for Entertaining
17020 El Vuelo Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 17020 El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe, California is an impressive custom estate with seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout with 5 bedroom suites, resort-like setting offering privacy, numerous outdoor venues for entertaining or relaxing. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17020 El Vuelo, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 619-913-3879) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
San Diego Neurosurgeon Sentenced to 5 Years for Accepting $3.3M in Bribes
A San Diego neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, was sentenced in Los Angeles...
New affordable homes in Escondido
Hundreds of families signed up for a chance at a brand new affordable home in Escondido, but only 10 of the applicants will get a new set of house keys. In other news, flu and COVID-19 cases are being tracked through wastewater, as hospitals deal with surges in both viruses. Plus, longtime San Diego LGBTQ activist, Nicole Murray Ramirez is honored with a street sign.
A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
Cranes by Chula Vista park and marina.
Construction of the immense Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista is underway. I was walking recently through Chula Vista’s Bayside Park, and out onto the peaceful Chula Vista Marina fishing pier when I took these photos. The new resort and convention center is going to be...
Dozens of huskies up for adoption at Chula Vista Animal Facility
“Meet Oso and Kira; they are both available for adoption,” Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared in a Facebook post. Chula Vista Animal Care Facility shared a few details about some of their huskies available for adoption:. Bullet: 4 years, neutered male, a high-energy dog that would like lots...
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
