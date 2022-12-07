ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0jawzi8J00 A man is dead following a shooting in west Houston, police said.

Wednesday's shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Police said they received a call of a shooting in a parking lot of a tax services office but don't believe the shooting is tied to the business.

In a tweet, HPD said the victim, a man, was dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was walking when he was approached by a suspect and an argument ensued. During the argument, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

Given the location of the shooting, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson called the scene "very traumatic" as it happened in a neighborhood during the time when kids were getting home from school.

Homicide investigators are working to figure out what happened and said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The scene is at the southern edge of an area designated by ABC13's Safety Neighborhood Tracker as Lakeview Forst, Lakeside Place, Ashford Village, and Southlake, where six homicides have taken place in the last 12 months.

