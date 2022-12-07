Read full article on original website
WLUC
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade. The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.
WLUC
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
WLUC
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event. Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms. Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple...
WLUC
Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. homeless shelter is getting ready for Christmas. The Janzen House is requesting community support in helping build “Christmas Socks” for its residents. This is the seventh year the home will assemble gift bags of small, fun, and practical items that will be distributed to its residents on Christmas morning. The home is looking for items you’d like in your stocking such as candy, jerky, soap, and socks.
WLUC
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
WLUC
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers. In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday. The...
WLUC
Family Chiropractic Clinic in Kingsford partners with Salvation Army for ‘Angel Tree’
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A chiropractor’s office in Kingsford is looking to help those in need this holiday season. For the third year, Family Chiropractic Clinic in Kingsford is hosting its “angel tree.”. The business partners with the Salvation Army to identify kids and families in need of...
WLUC
The Lakeview Chorus performs Christmas carols on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today is feeling the holiday spirit at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee. It kicked off its holiday music series with the Lakeview Chorus. But first... stories of the day. The TV6 Canathon is wrapping up tonight on TV6 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature...
WLUC
Inaugural Tom Spencer Memorial Volunteer Award presented to longtime volunteers, family
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year during the TV6 Canathon, TV6 paid tribute to a very special community volunteer and friend to the canathon who has since passed on. That man was Tom Spencer, the uncle of TV6 Canathon coordinator Tony Stagliano. Some of the work Tom was involved in...
WLUC
Players de Noc performing two Christmas children’s plays
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Charlie Brown and Peter Pan are in Escanaba this weekend. Players de Noc is performing two children’s plays: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Neverland.”. “We’re excited to have everybody in the audience be there to see us perform...
WLUC
City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
WLUC
Don’t show up to your party empty-handed and other holiday dinner etiquette tips
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard of pilk?. It’s a concoction made of Pepsi and milk and has taken social media by storm this week following a holiday-themed Pepsi commercial starring Lindsay Lohan. The commercial encourages you to mix Santa’s milk with cola this Christmas, and social media...
UPMATTERS
Recreation Passport grants awarded for projects in Baraga and Delta Counties
BARAGA AND DELTA COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the recipients of 14 Recreation Passport grants on Friday. In total, $1,906,100 is being awarded for the projects across 13 counties, including two in the Upper Peninsula. In Baraga County, the...
WLUC
Holiday Sip & Shop brings shoppers to downtown Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event encouraged shoppers to head to downtown Escanaba on Thursday evening. It’s called the Holiday Sip and Shop. Nearly 20 downtown businesses participated, offering store-wide discounts, specials and special holiday drinks for free. Organizers said it’s a great way to support local businesses...
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
WLUC
Marquette DDA holds holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette got into the holiday spirit on Thursday night with a parade and tree lighting ceremony. Holiday characters such as the Grinch, Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen and Santa Claus himself all took part in the parade downtown. The parade ended at the Marquette Commons. That is where Santa Claus led the countdown for a tree lighting before meeting kids and their families.
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
WLUC
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight the giving season with annual Christmas event
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - For years, the Swanson family has been giving back to the community with their Big Red Barn Christmas event at their property in Niagara, WI. On Saturday, sounds of families talking and laughing could be heard all around the Swanson property. General admission for this event...
WLUC
9 apply for open Marquette City Commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has nine people to consider for its open seat. The seat is open because Commissioner Jenn Hill was elected to the state House last month. According to Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney, the following people submitted applications for appointment to the Marquette...
