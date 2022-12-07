ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Suspect indicted for vandalism at Browns field

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A suspect faces charges after investigators say he broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field last month, causing damage.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Anthony O’Neal was indicted on vandalism and breaking and entering charges.

According to a police report , the incident began around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

According to the report, the security manager of the stadium told police he saw someone in a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end.

Investigators say the suspect, later identified as O’Neal, then climbed the fence into the stadium, got in a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove it onto the football field.

The suspect drove circles on the grass, which damaged the field, as reported by FOX 8 from SkyFOX.

Investigators say he then climbed back over the fence and drove off in the red vehicle.

It’s not clear how the suspect was identified.

He will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later time.

