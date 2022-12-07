ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Former Muskegon football standout dies after two-year battle with rare bone cancer

MUSKEGON – Former Muskegon Big Reds football standout Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday morning after a two-year battle with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Walker developed into a 3-star prospect while a member of the Big Reds football program, as he grew up to become a 6-foot-5 and 260-pound defensive lineman. His bright future was derailed, however, as he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020 and was forced to retire from the sport before his senior season.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge

OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
OLIVET, MI
jack1065.com

Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 9

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. NOTE: This post will be updated as...
MUSKEGON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s weekend is about a level 2 of winter on a 5-level scale

This weekend will have one shot of light snow for about half of the state. Otherwise the temperatures will be near normal, which is getting a little wintry. Saturday night will have some light snow over most of Michigan with the exception of Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor and southward. Northeast Lower Michigan, including the Alpena area, will probably have 2 inches or 3 inches of snow. The Thumb could have 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE

