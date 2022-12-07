Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
MLive.com
See how Michigan runners finished in the Champs Sports National Championships
Saturday was a big day for six Michigan High School cross country runners. The student-athletes participated in the annual Champ Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, and all six finished 18th or better.
Fox17
Muskegon Big Reds mourn loss of football player
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon community is mourning the loss of one of its former athletes. Muskegon High School alum Dametrius Walker has passed away, according to the Big Reds' Facebook page. “Your fight has and will be the heartbeat of teams to come,” the program writes. “You are...
Ferris State football blows away West Florida, 38-17, for trip to Division II title game
Ferris State football is one win away from a repeat championship. A dominating second half lifted the Bulldogs to a 38-17 win over West Florida on Saturday in Big Rapids in the Division II national semifinal. Ferris State (13-1) will take on either Shepherd (West Virginia) or Colorado School of Mines next Saturday in McKinney, Texas.
NCAA suspends Ferris State football player for actions following win over rivals Grand Valley State
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The NCAA has suspended a Ferris State wide receiver for his actions following the Bulldog's victory over Grand Valley State in the quarterfinals last weekend. Ferris State topped their rivals Grand Valley State, 24-21 at Lubbers Stadium last weekend. The win allows FSU to advance...
MLive.com
Former Muskegon football standout dies after two-year battle with rare bone cancer
MUSKEGON – Former Muskegon Big Reds football standout Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday morning after a two-year battle with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Walker developed into a 3-star prospect while a member of the Big Reds football program, as he grew up to become a 6-foot-5 and 260-pound defensive lineman. His bright future was derailed, however, as he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020 and was forced to retire from the sport before his senior season.
Detroit News
Ferris State's top receiver out for rest of playoffs following incident at GVSU
Ferris State's leading receiver, Tyrese Hunt-Thompson, has been suspended for the rest of the Division II playoffs following a postgame altercation last week at Grand Valley State. The NCAA announced the reprimand Friday, the day before Ferris State, the defending national champion, hosts West Florida in a Division II semifinal...
WILX-TV
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Muskegon football player dead after fight with osteosarcoma
Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.
Muskegon football star Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker has died after fight with bone cancer
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a standout Muskegon High School football player, has died after a fight from a rare bone cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday, and many others shared on social media how much of a positive impact he made on the community. Muskegon's...
RECAP: Friday night hoops scores and highlights
Now with boys and girls basketball in full swing across the state, it was a busy Friday night for high school hoops.
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge
OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
jack1065.com
Former K Wing great Kevin Schamehorn passes away at 66
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kevin Schamehorn, who spent almost eight seasons as a member of the Kalamazoo Wings, has died at the age of 66. Schamehorn had battled prostate cancer for four years, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away on Thursday, December 8th. Schamehorn...
Northview getting ready for big challenge in "The Invite" at Calvin University
Northview will play South Christian on Saturday as part of 'The Invite' a boys basketball showcase featuring four excellent matchups at Calvin University
Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to new owner
The Muskegon Lumberjacks have new ownership and a new head coach.
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 9
MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. NOTE: This post will be updated as...
Michigan’s weekend is about a level 2 of winter on a 5-level scale
This weekend will have one shot of light snow for about half of the state. Otherwise the temperatures will be near normal, which is getting a little wintry. Saturday night will have some light snow over most of Michigan with the exception of Kalamazoo to Ann Arbor and southward. Northeast Lower Michigan, including the Alpena area, will probably have 2 inches or 3 inches of snow. The Thumb could have 1 inch to 3 inches of snow.
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
Comments / 0