STUDY: Has your rent recently gone up in Honolulu?

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is one of the most expensive places to live in, making finding affordable rental units hard.

Zumper came out with their findings on the average rent for a one, two or studio apartment in the Honolulu area.

According to Zumper, as of Dec. 3 2022 the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Honolulu is $1,800. This comes to a six percent increase compared to this time last year.

Over the past month Zumper reports the average rent for a studio apartment increasing by five percent to $1,525.

Good news for those looking at two-bedroom rentals in Honolulu area. The average price for a two-bedroom actually decreased by three percent and costs around $2,323.

For more information on rental prices in Honolulu and to view Zumper’s list of affordable spots head to their website.

They note finding an affordable rental that allows pets will increase the budget. So, keep that in mind if you are specifically looking for pet friendly apartments.