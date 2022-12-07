Read full article on original website
Related
Guide: Tips to protect your deliveries from 'porch pirates'
As more shoppers buy online, customers are being warned about porch piracy. Here's how to protect your deliveries.
BBB warns holiday shoppers of 12 scams of Christmas – Here’s what to watch out for
With 2022 winding down, holiday shopping has been ramping up. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a list of what it says are the top 12 scams of Christmas, so shoppers can stay alert and avoid being conned this holiday season.
How to protect yourself against porch pirates and mailbox thieves during the Christmas season
Tips, tricks, and easy solutions to protect yourself against porch pirates and mailbox thieves. With increased package deliveries during the holiday season, the chance of being a victim of theft also increases.
Viral videos expose gift card scams ahead of holiday shopping
Former Canadian police officer and current business owner Nichelle Laus has gone viral after exposing a hidden scam on certain gift cards: a false barcode taped on the back. Laus joins CBS News to discuss the trick and how to stay safe while holiday shopping.
