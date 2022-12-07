Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
WLUC
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade. The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.
WLUC
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event. Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms. Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple...
WLUC
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
WLUC
Holiday Sip & Shop brings shoppers to downtown Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event encouraged shoppers to head to downtown Escanaba on Thursday evening. It’s called the Holiday Sip and Shop. Nearly 20 downtown businesses participated, offering store-wide discounts, specials and special holiday drinks for free. Organizers said it’s a great way to support local businesses...
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to transform into Tinseltown this weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee will transform into Tinseltown this weekend. The annual holiday celebration will feature a Christmas parade where Santa will make his way down Iron Street to the band shell. He’ll light the Negaunee Christmas tree then pose for pictures and ask kids what they want for Christmas. Tinseltown will also feature events like the VFW wine tasting, a cookie decorating station, and pop-up shops.
WLUC
Marquette DDA holds holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette got into the holiday spirit on Thursday night with a parade and tree lighting ceremony. Holiday characters such as the Grinch, Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen and Santa Claus himself all took part in the parade downtown. The parade ended at the Marquette Commons. That is where Santa Claus led the countdown for a tree lighting before meeting kids and their families.
WLUC
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers. In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday. The...
WLUC
Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. homeless shelter is getting ready for Christmas. The Janzen House is requesting community support in helping build “Christmas Socks” for its residents. This is the seventh year the home will assemble gift bags of small, fun, and practical items that will be distributed to its residents on Christmas morning. The home is looking for items you’d like in your stocking such as candy, jerky, soap, and socks.
WLUC
Nashville artists perform for Marquette GLRC
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Songs spreading words of encouragement and hope rang out Thursday at Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church. That’s where Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) held a fundraiser for community recovery. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier performed with Jaime Harris. Donations were accepted at the door and money...
WLUC
Don’t show up to your party empty-handed and other holiday dinner etiquette tips
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you heard of pilk?. It’s a concoction made of Pepsi and milk and has taken social media by storm this week following a holiday-themed Pepsi commercial starring Lindsay Lohan. The commercial encourages you to mix Santa’s milk with cola this Christmas, and social media...
WLUC
Canines for Comfort partnering with Escanaba Public Safety Department
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old saying goes dogs are a man’s best friend. Canines for Comfort Founder Sarah Sorensen said dogs are everyone’s friend. The organization is partnering with the Escanaba Public Safety Department. Canines for Comfort specializes in serving victims of crime by providing therapy dogs. Sorensen said this partnership is going to reach the entire community.
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
WLUC
Players de Noc performing two Christmas children’s plays
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Charlie Brown and Peter Pan are in Escanaba this weekend. Players de Noc is performing two children’s plays: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s a Wonderful Neverland.”. “We’re excited to have everybody in the audience be there to see us perform...
WLUC
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
WLUC
Inaugural Tom Spencer Memorial Volunteer Award presented to longtime volunteers, family
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year during the TV6 Canathon, TV6 paid tribute to a very special community volunteer and friend to the canathon who has since passed on. That man was Tom Spencer, the uncle of TV6 Canathon coordinator Tony Stagliano. Some of the work Tom was involved in...
WLUC
166,000 pounds of food raised for TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 TV6 Canathon wrapped up Thursday and we’re looking through preliminary numbers on how much has been raised. This year, communities across Upper Michigan came together to raise 166,000 pounds of food. This was the first year as TV6 Canathon Coordinator for TV6 Creative...
UPMATTERS
Recreation Passport grants awarded for projects in Baraga and Delta Counties
BARAGA AND DELTA COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the recipients of 14 Recreation Passport grants on Friday. In total, $1,906,100 is being awarded for the projects across 13 counties, including two in the Upper Peninsula. In Baraga County, the...
WLUC
KBIC holds final meeting before votes on NMU Golf Course, casino hotel proposals
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held a final community meeting Thursday night as it prepares to put two ballot proposals in front of voters. The first proposal would approve a new $25 million hotel and RV site next to the Ojibwa Casino in Chocolay Township.
WLUC
Marquette DDA shares plans for 2023 goals, projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA held an informational presentation on its 2022 annual report and its goals and projects for the coming year. The purpose of the presentation is to inform the board, taxing jurisdictions and the public of the work that is being done. DDA Executive Director...
Comments / 0