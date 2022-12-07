ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
KSAT 12

Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX
mesquite-news.com

Alleged road rage on way to campus leads to arrest

Texas A&M University-San Antonio police arrested a student Oct. 11 on campus on a charge of deadly conduct after a man told police the student pointed a gun at him when the two were involved in an incident on Loop 410 near campus. Xavier Raynard Cooper, 35, was arrested after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man and woman wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Nov. 17, a man was shopping at H-E-B at 14515 NW Military when he was approached by a woman asking for a ride to cash a winning lottery ticket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

The weather has been depressing, at least for me. I could never live in the pacific northwest, that is for sure. Lytle PD stuff … We handled 55 calls for service and conducted 61 traffic stops. Officers issued 44 citations and 17 warnings last week. Officers made two arrests...
LYTLE, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
truecrimedaily

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy