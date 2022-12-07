Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Castroville man sentenced to prison for two-day crime spree that included shooting and robbery, feds say
SAN ANTONIO – A man’s two-day crime spree in San Antonio resulted in a 151-month prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Christopher Gonzales, 25, of Castroville, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KSAT 12
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
Texas teacher accused of having improper relationship with student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
news4sanantonio.com
Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet
POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
mesquite-news.com
Alleged road rage on way to campus leads to arrest
Texas A&M University-San Antonio police arrested a student Oct. 11 on campus on a charge of deadly conduct after a man told police the student pointed a gun at him when the two were involved in an incident on Loop 410 near campus. Xavier Raynard Cooper, 35, was arrested after...
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher was arrested after San Antonio police said she sexually assaulted one of her teenage students. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies. She was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday evening.
6 family members held hostage at gunpoint in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody after holding six family members hostage in Atascosa County Wednesday morning, officials said. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:45 a.m., a 911 call came from a house in the Country Trails subdivision where a man was holding a family of six hostage at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man and woman wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Nov. 17, a man was shopping at H-E-B at 14515 NW Military when he was approached by a woman asking for a ride to cash a winning lottery ticket.
Seguin police respond to 'realistic-looking' Orbeez-shooting toy guns
Police said that Orbeez guns could be mistaken for real weapons.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
The weather has been depressing, at least for me. I could never live in the pacific northwest, that is for sure. Lytle PD stuff … We handled 55 calls for service and conducted 61 traffic stops. Officers issued 44 citations and 17 warnings last week. Officers made two arrests...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
KSAT 12
Third person confirmed dead in explosion in far Southeast Bexar County, ME says
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner has confirmed the third death in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to officials. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they...
Comments / 3