I just have to laugh. The Republicans look at DeSantis reelection as some sort of big deal.No offense, but I don't think a lot of people wanted Charlie Crist as governor ever again.That being said, I don't think dressing up Maga in a new Anti Woke mini skirt and some lip stick is not going to play well on a national scale. I think most people will see that crap for what it is. Unity is needed Not a new type of Division.Oh and that "we just trying to protect parents rights is a con" Create an illusion that your child is being threatened with something. Of course your instinct will be to protect. Yes... protect them from the illusion!
we can't have a president that still stokes division,he might be another one that won't help states in need if they didn't vote for him
except that he terrifies most of America. Florida will continue to sacrifice itself to keep the evil contained.
Comments / 106