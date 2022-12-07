Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
NECN
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
NECN
What's the Deal With the Snow This Weekend?
Parts of southern New England could see some snow this weekend. And while not everyone will see flakes, the temperatures across all of New England will come crashing down to the 20s and 30s tomorrow afternoon for us all. A north wind will keep the wind chills in the 20s...
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
How Much Snow Could Come Down Over the Berkshires This Weekend?
In case you haven't looked at the most recent forecast, it looks like we could be seeing a little bit of snow coming through the Berkshires this weekend. To be more specific, it's looking like this Sunday could bring some accumulations of the white stuff. But just how much can we expect?
iBerkshires.com
Saturday Night Storm Expected to Drop 1-3 Inches Over County
There is snow in the forecast for this Sunday, but it won't be much more than a couple inches. Accuweather is calling the precipitation one of two "mini-storms" moving east from the midwest. The first isn't going to touch us but the second, arriving over Saturday night, will bring some snow.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Gov. Scott picks out Christmas trees at White’s Tree Farm
Governor Phil Scott visited White's Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont's rural economy.
vermontbiz.com
Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
mynbc5.com
Southwestern Vermont Health Care merging with Dartmouth Health
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is merging with the ever-growing Dartmouth Health network. The hospitals have had a partnership for over a decade, including services like their cancer center, some telemedicine and Dartmouth’s Health’s quality, safety and value division. The merger will also provide SVHC...
Weekend Storms Could Bring First Snowfall to the East Coast
Many on the East Coast are hoping to gain some holiday cheer with their potential first snowfall of the winter season. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, residents near the Atlantic coast should receive their first snowflakes. And in some spots, they may have the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
WCAX
What is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Congress averting a rail strike by superseding a possible union agreement, what is the state of the labor movement in Vermont?. Vermont has a number of labor unions, representing industries like nursing, teaching, steelwork, the postal service, plumbers, electricians, and rail workers. The Vermont State...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
WCAX
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
mynbc5.com
Holiday Tractor Parade returns to St. Albans for its fourth holiday season
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The fourth annual Holiday Tractor Parade took to the streets on Friday night, raising food and money donations for a local food shelf. More than 50 farmers participated by decorating their tractors, other farm equipment, and vehicles. This year's participation is the highest it has ever been.
WCAX
ISO New England power grid ready for mild winter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New England’s power grid -- including Vermont -- should have enough power to make it through a mild winter. That’s the takeaway from ISO New England, which released its winter outlook this week. They say under mild to moderate winter conditions, the region should have enough electricity. However, extreme cold could pose challenges, though they have plans in place to deal with that. Those plans include a three-week energy supply forecast to give them time to make adjustments, asking people to use less energy, or importing power from neighboring regions or reserves.
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
