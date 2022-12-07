ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Ryan Chamberlin files in HD 24 ahead of expected Special Election

He defended former Rep. Joe Harding as a target of political prosecutors. A Special Election still hasn’t been called to replace state Rep. Joe Harding. But two candidates have already tossed their hat in the ring to replace him. Conservative author Ryan Chamberlin, an Ocala Republican, is launching a...
OCALA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jose Juarez announces bid for HD 24 to replace Joe Harding

The Victory Solutions owner has lived in Ocala for 40 years. Ocala business owner Jose Juarez is announcing his candidacy for the not-yet-called Special Election in House District 24 to replace former Rep. Joe Harding. The Republican presented himself as a champion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “The American...
OCALA, FL

