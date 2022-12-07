Read full article on original website
Related
Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity
Actor Kirk Cameron, author of 'As You Grow,' told Fox News he has been rejected by dozens of libraries where he or his publisher have asked to host a story hour.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
Wilma Mankiller, first female principal chief of Cherokee Nation, led with compassion and continues to inspire today
If you fish in your pocket or purse for a U.S. quarter today, there’s a chance you’ll see Wilma Mankiller’s face. She was the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief, and she inspired generations of Cherokees and young Native people like me. In 2022, Mankiller was...
It's Time to Give Native Americans and Others the Respect They Deserve | Opinion
American society is steadily becoming more diverse, yet Americans still have far to go in recognizing that no one culture or set of beliefs is superior to others.
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
Comments / 0