ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Fugitive in custody in Middle TN after being shot, going to hospital

By Andy Cordan
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQRtQ_0jawyCBo00

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive who’s been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behind bars in Cheatham County.

Court documents show that William Leon Frey, 33, is a career criminal wanted in multiple states for serious felonies.

However, Frey’s days of running from the law ended after someone shot him in the leg multiple times on or around Thursday, Dec. 1. That incident sent him to the hospital, where authorities responded and started verifying his records and outstanding warrants.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

“Generally, any time somebody shows up at the hospital that’s been shot, they’re going to call law enforcement,” said Lt. Ken Miller with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Metro records show Frey’s adult history with the police began in 2005 when he was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, theft, evading, and possession of a weapon.

After that, the Nashville man went to prison in 2015 for robbery. He was released in 2020 when his sentence expired.

$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder

Following his release, records show Frey quickly ended up back in trouble, this time with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), who drew up arrest warrants for evading arrest and child endangerment in 2020.

“People at this age in this kind of trouble, seems like they can’t break that circle,” Miller said. “He’s living that life.”

During the two years Frey spent as a fugitive, he ended up in Texas, where he is currently wanted for violent felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lawsuit claims Nashville police’s ‘reckless’ response to mental health incident led to woman’s suicide

As for the shooting that led to Frey’s arrest last week, the identity of the shooter and the reason behind it are still unknown.

“The warrants are on file. We are going to keep looking,” said Miller. “It may take us a while, but eventually, they’ll mess up and we’ll find them and bring them in and make them accountable.”

The irony that Frey was captured because he was the victim of a shooting is not lost upon the Cheatham County lieutenant.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

“He may be a victim on this, but is he a victim of this incident or is he a victim of his lifestyle? If you keep living that kind of life, sooner or later, something will happen and you will be held accountable for everything that we got,” Miller explained.

News 2 learned that Metro Police detectives hope to interview Frey about the shooting that sent him to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and landed him back behind bars.

When Middle Tennessee authorities are done with Frey, Texas law enforcement officials have a hold on the wanted man.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Child dies suddenly from meningitis

A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. A family is in mourning after their child's sudden meningitis death. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy