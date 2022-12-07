Read full article on original website
Related
Shatanya Clarke’s legacy continues through annual Soups and Socks
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, Soups and Socks has been providing food and travel bags for the homeless. But this year, the group is missing one person: Shatanya Clarke. “This is literally started as me and Shatanya wanted to make this a birthday, do something for our birthday. Of course, we […]
57th annual Christmas Shoe Project
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —For 57 years, Hirschi Realtors have been providing kiddos who receive assistance through Child Care Partners with a brand new pair of shoes for the holidays. This morning 17 kiddos flooded into Shoe Department in Sikes Senter Mall where they had their feet measured before getting a new pair of shoes or […]
newschannel6now.com
Cygnus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Cygnus. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical...
Police pinch pair of porch pirates
Police said they caught two people with long arrest records in the act of stealing packages off porches.
kswo.com
City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it. The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
Vernon community excited for hydrogen plant, potential economic booster
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to an October report, Wilbarger County has an unemployment rate of 4.8%. The highest in our area. It’s the only county in the area that is over 4%. But, that could soon change with the announcement of the new hydrogen production plant. Nearly $4 billion will be poured into the old […]
Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
bowienewsonline.com
Hometown recruit joins Bowie Police patrol staff
The Bowie Police Department has welcomed a hometown boy to its patrol staff as Esteban Moreno joined the force on Dec. 3. Born in El Paso, the 22-year-old has lived in Colorado, Oklahoma and then to Bowie where his family moved when he was in eighth grade. He is a 2018 graduate of Bowie High School and completed the police academy at Vernon College in Wichita Falls in June.
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
kswo.com
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
newschannel6now.com
Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 9, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Details emerge in armed robbery at Jolly Truck Stop
At the time the robbery was committed on Thanksgiving Day, Ayala was at large on two separate charges stemming from an earlier incident that also took place at the Jolly Truck Stop.
Prescription drug shortages impact local pharmacies
If you've gone to pick up a prescription in recent weeks, chances are, you have been told their medication is on backorder. Here's why.
Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
kswo.com
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
Comments / 1