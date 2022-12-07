ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NECN

MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford Opens Monday; Leaders Expect High Ridership

In just three days, the MBTA's Green Line Extension project to Medford will finally be up and running. Local leaders expect high ridership numbers right off the bat. The extension will open up five new Green Line stops, which will connect Medford and Somerville to the Green Line. The project broke ground back 2018, and cost around $2.8 billion.
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Crane Worker Dies at South Boston Terminal

A Massachusetts man died Friday after he fell from a platform while servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, state police said. The 58-year-old Methuen resident was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, police said. Just...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Council calls on Wu to increase affordable unit requirements

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City councilors passed a resolution today calling on the administration of Mayor Michelle Wu to increase the percentage of affordable housing required in new housing developments from the current 13% to 20% and lower the threshold at which the policy takes effect from nine units to five units.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

An impediment to Roxbury home values

Roxbury residents are apprehensive about Mayor Wu’s plans to relocate the denizens of Mass and Cass. Homeowners are aware that a colony of low-income tenants in their neighborhoods will tend to depress property values. Other residents are concerned about the potential increase in the drug traffic. Continual assertions from City Hall that the problem is improving are not at all encouraging.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cbia.com

DOL Cites Contractors for Demolition, Asbestos Hazards

OSHA sent a significant and expensive message to Boston-based contractors for failing to properly supervise demolition and asbestos abatement operations. The incident happened in May, 2022, when an employee of a demolition contractor lost his legs after a concrete mezzanine platform collapsed during demolition and asbestos abatement operations. Two other...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA
NECN

Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening

Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

