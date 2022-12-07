Read full article on original website
Related
Man Killed By Haverhill Commuter Rail Train Near Melrose/Cedar Park Station: MBTA
One man is dead after they were hit by a Commuter Rail train close to an MBTA station just north of Boston, authorities said. The man was hit by a Haverhill Line outbound train near Melrose/Cedar Station around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, an MBTA Transit Police Spokesperson told Daily Voice.…
NECN
MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford Opens Monday; Leaders Expect High Ridership
In just three days, the MBTA's Green Line Extension project to Medford will finally be up and running. Local leaders expect high ridership numbers right off the bat. The extension will open up five new Green Line stops, which will connect Medford and Somerville to the Green Line. The project broke ground back 2018, and cost around $2.8 billion.
CNBC
Electric school buses are giving kids a cleaner, but costlier, ride to class
BEVERLY, Mass. — It's a gray November morning, and we're on board a long, yellow school bus. The bus bounces over this Boston suburb's patched streets in a way that would be familiar to anyone who ever rode a bus to class. But the bus is quiet – and not just because there are no kids on board.
NECN
Crane Worker Dies at South Boston Terminal
A Massachusetts man died Friday after he fell from a platform while servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, state police said. The 58-year-old Methuen resident was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, police said. Just...
WCVB
City leaders, residents declare war on Boston's booming rat population
BOSTON — City leaders want to renew Boston’s ongoing war on rats. Boston residents say there’s been an explosion of rats in the past year or two. “The biggest one I’ve seen was probably 10 inches long,” said Jinty McGrath of South Boston. “They’re like a small dog.”
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week #quincydistrictcourt #quincypolicedepartment #norfolksuperiorcourt #mayorkoch #propertytaxes
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week. A very rough week. Last weekend started off with an alleged hate crime hit and run incident near the...
baystatebanner.com
Council calls on Wu to increase affordable unit requirements
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. City councilors passed a resolution today calling on the administration of Mayor Michelle Wu to increase the percentage of affordable housing required in new housing developments from the current 13% to 20% and lower the threshold at which the policy takes effect from nine units to five units.
Boston Logan International Airport workers to protest unfair labor practices
Some service workers at Logan International Airport in Boston will walk off the job this morning to protest alleged unfair labor practices.
NECN
Woman Killed in Foxboro Crash That Temporarily Closed Part of Route 140 in Both Directions
A woman is dead following a serious crash involving two cars in Foxboro that temporarily closed part of Route 140 in both directions Saturday evening, officials announced. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says Olga Perry died in the crash that occurred just before 6 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street.
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
baystatebanner.com
An impediment to Roxbury home values
Roxbury residents are apprehensive about Mayor Wu’s plans to relocate the denizens of Mass and Cass. Homeowners are aware that a colony of low-income tenants in their neighborhoods will tend to depress property values. Other residents are concerned about the potential increase in the drug traffic. Continual assertions from City Hall that the problem is improving are not at all encouraging.
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
cbia.com
DOL Cites Contractors for Demolition, Asbestos Hazards
OSHA sent a significant and expensive message to Boston-based contractors for failing to properly supervise demolition and asbestos abatement operations. The incident happened in May, 2022, when an employee of a demolition contractor lost his legs after a concrete mezzanine platform collapsed during demolition and asbestos abatement operations. Two other...
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
NECN
Millbury School Bus Driver Has Students Run Errand at Convenience Store, Officials Say
A bus driver dropped two sixth graders to run an errand for him at a convenience store Thursday morning in Millbury, Massachusetts, then picked them up and brought them to school, officials said. The incident has prompted investigations from Millbury Public Schools -- which said the driver is no longer...
NECN
Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening
Ocean-effect snow showers woke up residents in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday while Cape Cod and the Islands have seen rain. Temperatures Saturday evening will drop, allowing for more of that snow to spread over eastern Mass., possibly bringing some snow over Boston and the North Shore. Early morning precipitation might...
Comments / 0