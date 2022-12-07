The reported news that Oregon Ducks fans were nervous about earlier in the week came true over the weekend, with 5-star quarterback Dante Moore taking an official visit to Los Angeles to see Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins. Moore, who committed to the Ducks in July and has repeatedly said that he is locked in with Oregon, is expected to put pen to paper during the early signing period later this month. Moore is rated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class. Regardless of how solid he seems to be on his commitment to Oregon, Duck fans have...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO