Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ latest fourth-quarter failure leaves J.B. Bickerstaff miffed: ‘I needed to help them more’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff angrily stormed off the podium and walked down the hallway, making a beeline toward his office. Along the way, fans still lingering -- or perhaps drinking away their sorrows -- inside the closed-door Lexus Signature Lounge tried to get Bickerstaff’s attention and offer encouragement following a disastrous late-game collapse against the Sacramento Kings.
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Lincoln Riley’s message for Baker Mayfield after Rams debut will make Oklahoma fans furious
Lincoln Riley praising Baker Mayfield’s performance on Thursday Night Football should have Oklahoma fans battery-throwing mad, alright. At one point in time, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield did extraordinary things together at Oklahoma. Mayfield was Riley’s first star quarterback at OU. They worked together in Norman for three years....
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Legendary College Basketball Coach Stepping Down Amid Health Concerns
Legendary basketball coach Larry Brown is stepping down from his position within the Memphis Tigers program due to a health concern. The health issue is not considered serious, per a release from Memphis. Brown, an NCAA and NBA champion, joined Penny Hardaway's staff as a special advisor in July 2021....
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Kings
On Friday night, the Cavaliers get a chance for revenge – and to extend their homecourt mastery – when they welcome Domantas Sabonis and the Kings to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-1 at home on Tuesday night – cooling down...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
LOOK: 5-star Oregon QB Dante Moore posts pictures of visit to UCLA
The reported news that Oregon Ducks fans were nervous about earlier in the week came true over the weekend, with 5-star quarterback Dante Moore taking an official visit to Los Angeles to see Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins. Moore, who committed to the Ducks in July and has repeatedly said that he is locked in with Oregon, is expected to put pen to paper during the early signing period later this month. Moore is rated as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class. Regardless of how solid he seems to be on his commitment to Oregon, Duck fans have...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert starting for Cavaliers Friday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will start Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Donovan Mitchell has just been ruled out of action due to right lower leg soreness. And in the All-Star's absence, it will be LeVert who draws the start on the wing alongside Darius Garland.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Rams claim Mayfield off waivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gutsy Play of the Week doesn’t go to any current Panthers player, but to the Los Angeles Rams for claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night
When the Cavaliers tipoff against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, there will be a familiar face on the opposing bench: Mike Brown. Brown doesn't just have ties to the Cavs' organization, but also directly to current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff estimates their connection dates back to when he...
Yardbarker
Kings Outlast Cavs In Rare Home Court Loss For Cleveland
Friday night's matchup against the Cavs and Kings was destined to be a close one. Cleveland has the best defense at home and Sacramento has one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA. Something was going to have to give and the matchup didn't disappoint. In the end, it...
Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers
Jalen Hurts is one of the most underpaid players in the NFL. The post Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ranking the 10 best early Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023
With Caleb Williams set to win the Heisman Trophy this season, we’re looking ahead to the best 2023 Heisman candidates led by the returning USC QB. To be honest, there was little drama heading into Saturday night’s 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. While there are four finalists in New York City for the ceremony — Caleb Williams (USC), Max Duggan (TCU), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Stetson Bennett IV (Georgia) — it would’ve been the shock of all shocks if Williams wasn’t hoisting the hardware at the end of the night.
LeBron James return date revealed, more good news on Anthony Davis
After missing the Los Angeles Lakers loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to an ankle issue, LeBron James is set to make his return to the lineup as the Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Not only that, but Anthony Davis is expected to make his return as well after missing the same game due to a cold. Davis exited the Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0