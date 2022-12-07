ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Local utilities company offering free energy efficiency kits to help save money

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ly2Ob_0jawxvQw00

JACKSON, Miss. — Due to higher bills expected this winter, Entergy Mississippi is offering free energy efficiency kits to customers.

Known as Operation Bill Assist, the company is giving away $1.1 million in energy efficiency kits to customers who request them. This is a response to high natural gas costs, the utilities company said.

The effort is part of a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high energy bills, the company said.

“These kits are available to all residential customers online, while supplies last, and can potentially save a household significant money on their electric bill,” Robbie Kemp, Entergy Mississippi’s vice president of customer service, said in a statement, . “When customers use the kit plus Entergy’s online savings tools, they can save up to $300 annually.”

Customers can order the free kits at msentergysolutions-marketplace.com, which include:

  • Four standard LED bulbs
  • Two specialty LED bulbs
  • One advanced power strip
  • One LED night light
  • Two bathroom faucet aerators
  • 17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping

For more information about the program, visit entergy.com/energyefficiency.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

Entergy Mississippi to give away $1.1M in energy-efficiency kits

Give away is part of company’s $3.2-million effort to help with high bills. Across the country Americans face higher energy bills this winter due mainly to this year’s natural gas costs, which more than doubled. More than half of the power Entergy Mississippi generates comes from natural gas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
wymt.com

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

State needs public feedback on Mississippi broadband map

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – Mississippi’s new broadband office is seeking public input on what internet service is available for individual homes and businesses. A new website from the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) now records internet speeds and gathers information about internet usage and availability.  This information will allow BEAM to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

State health department braces for impending hospital crisis

As the Mississippi health care crisis worsens and threatens to imminently shutter hospitals in the Mississippi Delta, the state Department of Health is taking steps to prepare for the impending disaster. The Mississippi State Department of Health, an agency that has been gutted by budget cuts and weakened services over the past decade, was not […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Flu and Covid hospitalizations are up in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s warm outside for December which is not normally the case in many states. Fluctuating temperatures have more people visiting healthcare facilities and even raising the number of hospitalizations. “With the weather changing there’s just a lot going on; you’ve got sinuses going on, you’ve got...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
HAZLEHURST, MS
WJTV 12

MSDH warns ICU bed availability is down amid high COVID, flu activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said there has been an increase in COVID-19 and flu cases in recent weeks across the state. State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Mississippi has decreased recently. He said rural hospitals have struggling […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
124K+
Followers
137K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy