Local utilities company offering free energy efficiency kits to help save money

JACKSON, Miss. — Due to higher bills expected this winter, Entergy Mississippi is offering free energy efficiency kits to customers.

Known as Operation Bill Assist, the company is giving away $1.1 million in energy efficiency kits to customers who request them. This is a response to high natural gas costs, the utilities company said.

The effort is part of a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high energy bills, the company said.

“These kits are available to all residential customers online, while supplies last, and can potentially save a household significant money on their electric bill,” Robbie Kemp, Entergy Mississippi’s vice president of customer service, said in a statement, . “When customers use the kit plus Entergy’s online savings tools, they can save up to $300 annually.”

Customers can order the free kits at msentergysolutions-marketplace.com, which include:

Four standard LED bulbs

Two specialty LED bulbs

One advanced power strip

One LED night light

Two bathroom faucet aerators

17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping

For more information about the program, visit entergy.com/energyefficiency.

