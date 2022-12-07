Local utilities company offering free energy efficiency kits to help save money
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to higher bills expected this winter, Entergy Mississippi is offering free energy efficiency kits to customers.
Known as Operation Bill Assist, the company is giving away $1.1 million in energy efficiency kits to customers who request them. This is a response to high natural gas costs, the utilities company said.
The effort is part of a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high energy bills, the company said.
“These kits are available to all residential customers online, while supplies last, and can potentially save a household significant money on their electric bill,” Robbie Kemp, Entergy Mississippi’s vice president of customer service, said in a statement, . “When customers use the kit plus Entergy’s online savings tools, they can save up to $300 annually.”
Customers can order the free kits at msentergysolutions-marketplace.com, which include:
- Four standard LED bulbs
- Two specialty LED bulbs
- One advanced power strip
- One LED night light
- Two bathroom faucet aerators
- 17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping
For more information about the program, visit entergy.com/energyefficiency.
©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
Comments / 0