3 transfer portal QB options Notre Dame Fighting Irish should explore
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dealt with their share of problems at the quarterback position in 2022. With Drew Pyne
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans ‘In Line’ For Head Coaching Job, per Report
The former linebacker leads one of the best units in the NFL.
UNC football WR Josh Downs leaving for 2023 NFL Draft, won't play in Holiday Bowl
Projected as a first-round pick in several NFL mock drafts, UNC wide receiver Josh Downs has officially declared for the pro ranks. "I have decided to forgo my final 2 years of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft," Downs wrote in a tweet Friday. "I will be opting out of the bowl game and starting my pre-draft training."
College Football Star Wide Receiver Leaving For NFL Draft
You can add the top wide receiver in the ACC to the growing list of college football stars leaving early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is leaving a year early to enter the NFL Draft. To that end, he is skipping UNC's upcoming appearance in the Holiday Bowl.
NBC Sports
Isaiah Foskey heads to NFL, joining Michael Mayer in opting out of Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl appearance
Notre Dame’s career leader in sacks will not take another run at the single-season record, with senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey announcing Thursday he will head to the NFL and skip the No. 21 Irish appearance in the Gator Bowl (Dec. 30; 3:30 ET; ABC) against No. 19 South Carolina.
Cincinnati lands Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra
Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Louisville offensive line transfer Luke Kandra. He is a former four-star recruit and Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder product. The 6-foot-4 and 315-pound Kandra started two games at guard for the Cardinals this season but saw action in eight games. Kandra entered the transfer portal on...
Mystery team chasing Carlos Rodon in MLB free agency
MLB free agency is in full swing, and we’ve already seen several high-profile players come off the board. Yet there
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Frisco Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Frisco Bowl. North Texas Mean Green Draft Prospects. Ethan Mooney, K. Mooney has...
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers out for 'Monday Night Football' with concussion
The Patriots were a talking point in some circles after their Thursday night loss to the Bills. Their passing attack in particular came under fire, but a turnaround this week against Arizona will have to come without their leading receiver. New England has ruled out Jakobi Meyers for their upcoming...
2023 NFL salary cap to rise past $220 million?
When owners and other execs gather next week in Dallas for the latest set of meetings, they could receive an estimate of next year’s cap. Such a figure is usually provided at this point, and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero note a “normal calculation of projected revenues” would produce a cap figure well north of $220M. But no cap projection has yet been made, per NFL.com.
Jaguars waive RB Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson's time with the Jaguars will end up being brief. The former Rams starter is back on waivers, according to a Jaguars announcement. The Jags claimed the fourth-year running back barely two weeks ago. The former third-round pick did not play in a game with Jacksonville. Henderson has two...
Jerry Jones: Cowboys still in contact with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys have gone from the Odell Beckham Jr. frontrunners to outright skeptics about his potential 2022 contributions. While this potential partnership has encountered turbulence , Jerry Jones said an agreement could still happen. It is now widely known Beckham is not on track to play during the regular season....
Titans rule out several key players for Week 14 showdown vs. division rival
The Titans will be without a handful of significant players for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Jim Wyatt of the team’s website notes that wideout Treylon Burks, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker David Long are among those who have been ruled out for Sunday. Burks suffered a concussion last...
