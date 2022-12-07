ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

The Spun

College Football Star Wide Receiver Leaving For NFL Draft

You can add the top wide receiver in the ACC to the growing list of college football stars leaving early to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs is leaving a year early to enter the NFL Draft. To that end, he is skipping UNC's upcoming appearance in the Holiday Bowl.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Cincinnati lands Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra

Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Louisville offensive line transfer Luke Kandra. He is a former four-star recruit and Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder product. The 6-foot-4 and 315-pound Kandra started two games at guard for the Cardinals this season but saw action in eight games. Kandra entered the transfer portal on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Game Haus

NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Frisco Bowl

The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Frisco Bowl. North Texas Mean Green Draft Prospects. Ethan Mooney, K. Mooney has...
Pro Football Rumors

2023 NFL salary cap to rise past $220 million?

When owners and other execs gather next week in Dallas for the latest set of meetings, they could receive an estimate of next year’s cap. Such a figure is usually provided at this point, and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero note a “normal calculation of projected revenues” would produce a cap figure well north of $220M. But no cap projection has yet been made, per NFL.com.
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars waive RB Darrell Henderson

Darrell Henderson's time with the Jaguars will end up being brief. The former Rams starter is back on waivers, according to a Jaguars announcement. The Jags claimed the fourth-year running back barely two weeks ago. The former third-round pick did not play in a game with Jacksonville. Henderson has two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones: Cowboys still in contact with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cowboys have gone from the Odell Beckham Jr. frontrunners to outright skeptics about his potential 2022 contributions. While this potential partnership has encountered turbulence , Jerry Jones said an agreement could still happen. It is now widely known Beckham is not on track to play during the regular season....
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

