Back Mountain Railroad Club donates train to VA Medical Center
BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — There's a lot more that goes into the layouts at the Back Mountain Railroad Club than what initially meets the eye. "Our first layout, which is the historical layout, as we call it over there, which is a representation of the Back Mountain area, Dallas, was done in 2017 for the Bicentennial of Dallas Township," explained Ray Mancke, the president of the club.
Beer for books fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Beer and books might seem like an unlikely combination, but it made perfect sense for a fundraiser in Luzerne County. The Wyoming Free Library hosted its third beer for books event at Sabatini's Bottle Shop in Exeter. For $25, you got three beers and unlimited...
'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
SkillsUSA competition in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds of saws, hammers, and diesel engines filled the air on the campus of Johnson College on Tuesday. About 150 CTC students from 10 school districts were there to participate in the SkillsUSA competition to see who's the best at their trade. "A lot of...
Newswatch 16 stops by career fair in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County got an inside look at working in news Wednesday. Newswatch 16's own Ally Gallo and Jack Culkin stopped by Dunmore High School Wednesday for a career fair. 40 companies from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania took part in the 10th annual fair. Jack...
Olyphant church helping to keep the lights on
OLYPHANT, Pa. — Each year during the holidays, members of Rescue and Restore Church in Olyphant try to find a way to give back to those in need. Rev. Jack Munley is the pastor. "We're in the community, for the community, so we wanted to help in a special...
'I'm happy!' — Folks in Lackawanna County await snow
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — People hear snow in the forecast, and hardware stores are one of the busiest places to pick up supplies to melt the snow or stay warm. Bag after bag of rock salt was loaded into a car outside Justus True Value Home & Garden near Waverly. Inside, customers were lined up with hands and carts filled with snow brushes and shovels to combat the upcoming snowstorm.
Plymouth Rotary's Kids at Christmas Program
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Santa's elves were hard at work Tuesday night in Luzerne County. Volunteers wrapped presents as part of the Rotary Club of Plymouth's Kids at Christmas Program. Cheerleaders from Wyoming Valley West, another rotary, and other community members came out to help put the presents together.
Road crews prepare for snow in central Pennsylvania
LEWISBURG, Pa. — In a typical year, Lewisburg goes through around 300 tons of road salt. Some of that was loaded into plow trucks on Wednesday as crews prepared for the upcoming storm. "Getting all of the final touches on the equipment, making sure everything is ready to roll...
Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
Lycoming County SPCA looking for holiday help
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Animals at the Lycoming County SPCA hope to be greeted with presents on Christmas Day. The organization is running its annual holiday toy drive. "It can be hard for these guys here because they are kenneled animals, and they have a lot of downtime, so staff and volunteers do everything they can to give them enriching toys," said Melanie Huynh, a volunteer.
Collecting donations for area veterans
JESSUP, Pa. — Items are piling up around the Christmas tree inside Quest Studio in Jessup. Talia Walsh is the studio owner and, for the last six years, has organized this collection to help veterans during the holidays. "A lot of us have a fond heart for helping our...
Hawk rescued from Walmart entrance
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a different wild kind of intruder at a Walmart in Luzerne County Wednesday morning. The Game Commission worked to capture a hawk that was flying around the main entrance of the store in Pittston Township. The unlikely visitor caused some commotion among shoppers...
Malacari family expanding business again
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Frank Malacari now has the perfect thing to pair with the line of wines started by his grandfather — homemade pasta dishes in a restaurant run by his family. "My family has been doing this for 50 years, and it's great to continue the...
Scranton debuts new fire truck
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state-of-the-art technology that will help keep...
Luzerne County woman killed in Florida crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — A woman from Luzerne County was one of three people killed in a wrong-way crash in Florida. Ava Fellerman, 20, died in the crash early Sunday morning when a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road hit the car she and two others were riding in, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Vendor show held in West Nanticoke
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
Slopes at Elk Mountain set to open
UNION DALE, Pa. — The slopes at Elk Mountain are almost ready to go — a sea of white now covers the trails that will soon have skiers and snowboarders zipping down the mountain. Employees have been hard at work, getting ready for opening day on Thursday. "With...
Mixed reactions to upcoming winter weather
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday's incoming snowstorm is nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year according to truck driver David Bogart of Milton. "I heard there was going to be restrictions we got word from our company and I've been seeing them on he signs in stuff, said Bogart. "We just have to take it hour by hour and see what happens."
