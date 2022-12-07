BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — There's a lot more that goes into the layouts at the Back Mountain Railroad Club than what initially meets the eye. "Our first layout, which is the historical layout, as we call it over there, which is a representation of the Back Mountain area, Dallas, was done in 2017 for the Bicentennial of Dallas Township," explained Ray Mancke, the president of the club.

DALLAS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO