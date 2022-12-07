ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee County commissioners approve rezoning for 330 apartments

By Cherokee County, By Ethan Johnson ejohnson@cherokeetribune.com
 3 days ago

CANTON — The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning off Highway 92 near Acworth for an apartment complex with 330 units.

Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to rezone a little over 20 acres on Hopgood Road and Cascade Drive near Acworth from general commercial and single family residential to multi-family residential with variances. The applicant is NGI Acquisitions, which is seeking to build a 330-unit multifamily community, according to county documents. The units would include 1,2 and 3-bedroom units and “carriage homes” above garages.

The applicant will move the deceleration lane from Hopgood Road to Wade Green Road and will also add a commercial aspect on the bottom floor of the front building off of Highway 92, at the request of Commissioner Corey Ragsdale. A representative of the applicant also said they will run sewer through the area in a way that adjacent land will connect in the future, opening up commercial opportunities in this area, Ragsdale said.

The entrance off Hopgood Road will be right-in and left-out.

The board also unanimously voted to submit a list of 54 roads to be resurfaced, primarily in subdivisions, as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 2023 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.

The list includes streets in the Westridge, Copper Creek, BridgeMill and Kingston Square subdivisions.

The 2023 GDOT LMIG award to Cherokee County is $2.4 million and requires a 30% county match of $735,847. The county is overmatching at $792,027 (32.29%) for a total project cost of a little over $3.2 million.

The work is expected to up for bidding during the first quarter of 2023 and be completed in summer 2023.

The board also held a public hearing to consider amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance regarding storage facilities.

In September, commissioners adopted a 40-day moratorium on the applications related to the development of storage facilities. This moratorium was extended Oct. 18 for 90 additional days.

At Tuesday’s public hearing, county staff proposed ordinance changes including requiring units to be on a lot that’s at least five acres, limiting outdoor storage units to the side or rear of a main building, and requiring any individual storage units to have doors facing internal to the property.

Other proposed amendments to the ordinance include: setbacks from streets and property lines, requiring privacy fences or decorative walls and a landscape screen, determined by a county arborist.

For all the proposed amendments, visit https://bit.ly/3Y8ekIU.

The moratorium is scheduled to end Jan. 16. The board can end or extend it at the Dec. 20 or Jan. 10 meetings.

Also at the meeting, the board:

♦ Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Office of Economic Development for $2 million from county American Rescue Plan Act grant funds for aid to small businesses and programs for economic entrepreneurship development.

♦ Unanimously approved to allow David Pearson Communities to bring an application back to the planning commission in February for a public hearing. The request is to rezone a little over 37 acres on Sixes Road and Hillhouse Lane from general agriculture to single-family residential to build a 108-lot subdivision, with home sizes ranging from 2,650 to 3,100 square feet. The planning commission previously voted to recommend denial of this request. Commissioners postponed a decision on the application last month to give the applicant time to consider another plan.

♦ Unanimously approved a request from Brian Cardoza for MASPI, Inc. to rezone a little over 22 acres at 6073 Old Alabama Road from single family residential to light industrial, with concurrent variances, for the development of a 120,000 square-foot industrial building with associated parking. Ragsdale said he would like to preserve as many trees in the area as possible. A condition was added to require right-out only from the development for trucks traveling on Old Alabama Road.

♦ Unanimously accepted a request from SFG, Properties, LLC to withdraw without prejudice an application to rezone almost 12 acres from general commercial to light industrial at 5883 Little Ridge Road to construct two buildings with a combined 137,000 square feet of office and flex space, as well as a handful of variances.

♦ Unanimously accepted a request from Michael V. Hammond to withdraw without prejudice a request to rezone almost 4 acres on Campbell Trail from general agriculture to single family residential to construction of a four-lot single-family subdivision.

♦ Unanimously voted to allow the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office to apply for $471,625 in grant funds for the purchase of 35 license plate recognition cameras.

♦ Unanimously approved a $588,000 subrecipient agreement with Bethesda Community Clinic for a Medicaid and Medicare hybrid clinic from the county’s ARPA 2021 allocation. The grant funds will be used for rent, technology and contractors who will provide treatment, case management and administration of the hybrid program.

♦ Unanimously approved the acceptance of federal CARES Emergency Solutions Grants on behalf of the Accountability Courts, which provides $23,575 in emergency shelter funds and $15,400 in rapid rehousing grant funds to Accountability Court participants. Commissioners also unanimously approved a $38,975 budget amendment to cover eligible housing costs for the period of October 2022 to December 2022.

♦ Unanimously approved the purchase of Scott Safety Self Contained Breathing Apparatus cylinders and face pieces for the Cherokee Fire Department from Fisher Scientific Company. The equipment cost $56,825.

♦ Unanimously approved the purchase of two new Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles from ProLogic for the Cherokee Marshal’s Office. This transaction cost $24,013 using SPLOST funds.

♦ Unanimously voted to prepare a survey for a portion of the Yellow Creek Road Conservation Area and Trails, a 538-acre site that is in the first phase of design. The topographical survey will be performed on a 62.47-acre portion that will include the park entrance and parking lot. The survey work by Martin Surveying will cost $33,500. This project is funded by SPLOST.

♦ Unanimously approved a $65,000 amendment to an agreement with VHB, Inc. to complete conceptual alignment of phases II and III of the Heard Road Extension Project. The intent of this project is to finalize the location of the right-of-way and construction limits of the roadway and to dedicate the needed right-of-way across the county owned parcels for the future roadway construction. Phase I of the project is called “Technology Ridge Parkway” and is currently under construction.

