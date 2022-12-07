FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.

