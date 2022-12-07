ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Transfer portal tracker: Boise State's departing players

BOISE, Idaho — While championship weekend brought happiness to many die-hard fans of successful college football teams, the College Football Playoff unveiling marked the start of stress and anxiety for others. The reason? The transfer portal. Dec. 5 kicked off the first window for players to enter the portal,...
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Son of former BSU football coach hired at ISU

Idaho State has its new head coach. It’s Cody Hawkins, a Boise native and son of former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins who most recently was UC Davis’ offensive coordinator. The Idaho State Journal reported Hawkins’ hire Friday afternoon, and about an hour later, he joined KTIK, a radio station in Boise.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins on radio: 'It's an unbelievable opportunity'

Idaho State has its new head coach. It’s Cody Hawkins, a Boise native who most recently was UC Davis’ offensive coordinator. This newspaper reported Hawkins’ hire Friday afternoon, and about an hour later, he joined KTIK, a radio station in Boise. Here is everything Hawkins said in that interview, which lasted about eight minutes. Question: What made you say yes to this job? ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War

The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Uncovered

Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)

Phở (pronounced “fuh”), is a traditional Vietnamese dish made with a seasoned broth, rice noodles, herbs, and choice of meat(most of these restaurants offer vegetarian options as well). These massive bowls of hot steamy goodness have become widely popular in Idaho and Boise has some of the finest Pho restaurants you’ll find. On a cold winter day there’s no better treat than a bowl of Pho so let’s have a look at the best Pho in Boise.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Uncovered

9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss

The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found

FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
FRUITLAND, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Digging up the past in Boise's River Street neighborhood

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on October 4, 2022. Have you ever lost something in your backyard? A coffee cup? A child’s toy?. Decades later, the things left behind in a backyard can tell archeologists a lot about who lived there and the image they wanted to project to the world.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack

Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75.  Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

