Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
KTVB
Transfer portal tracker: Boise State's departing players
BOISE, Idaho — While championship weekend brought happiness to many die-hard fans of successful college football teams, the College Football Playoff unveiling marked the start of stress and anxiety for others. The reason? The transfer portal. Dec. 5 kicked off the first window for players to enter the portal,...
CBS Sports
How to watch Saint Louis vs. Boise State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Saint Louis Billikens will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Boise State Broncos at 8 p.m. ET. The Billikens are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Saint Louis found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-62 punch to the gut against...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Son of former BSU football coach hired at ISU
Idaho State has its new head coach. It’s Cody Hawkins, a Boise native and son of former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins who most recently was UC Davis’ offensive coordinator. The Idaho State Journal reported Hawkins’ hire Friday afternoon, and about an hour later, he joined KTIK, a radio station in Boise.
New ISU coach Cody Hawkins on radio: 'It's an unbelievable opportunity'
Idaho State has its new head coach. It’s Cody Hawkins, a Boise native who most recently was UC Davis’ offensive coordinator. This newspaper reported Hawkins’ hire Friday afternoon, and about an hour later, he joined KTIK, a radio station in Boise. Here is everything Hawkins said in that interview, which lasted about eight minutes. Question: What made you say yes to this job? ...
bronconationnews.com
Subscriber video series: Commit Khai Taylor on ‘family feel’ that led him to Boise State
Bronco Nation News is catching up with some of Boise State’s 2023 commits ahead of Signing Day on Dec. 21. First up, Collin Mitchell chats with defensive back Khai Taylor of Pittsburg (High School), California. These interviews are only available to paying subscribers of BroncoNationNews.com, so thanks for your...
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)
Phở (pronounced “fuh”), is a traditional Vietnamese dish made with a seasoned broth, rice noodles, herbs, and choice of meat(most of these restaurants offer vegetarian options as well). These massive bowls of hot steamy goodness have become widely popular in Idaho and Boise has some of the finest Pho restaurants you’ll find. On a cold winter day there’s no better treat than a bowl of Pho so let’s have a look at the best Pho in Boise.
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss
The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
KIVI-TV
Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found
FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Aaron Paul Relisted His $1.3M Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Pics)
Aaron Paul's $1.3M Boise, Idaho home is on the market again. An Idaho native and co-star of the award-winning Breaking Bad television series, Paul first listed his two-bed, two-bath 2,171 square-foot home in the summer of 2022. A House or a Work of Art?. Built in the late 1950s, the...
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Digging up the past in Boise's River Street neighborhood
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on October 4, 2022. Have you ever lost something in your backyard? A coffee cup? A child’s toy?. Decades later, the things left behind in a backyard can tell archeologists a lot about who lived there and the image they wanted to project to the world.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0