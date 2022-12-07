Read full article on original website
Animal welfare advocates call on Gov. Hochul to sign puppy mill ban
Animal welfare advocates are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would ban the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits from so-called puppy mills, which opponents say use inhumane practices to breed pets for sale in pet stores. The bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the State Legislature,...
WAER News Round Up: Dec. 5 - 9
The State University of New York appointed a Chancellor this week, and the City of Syracuse dealt now has a new way to address illegal marijuana shops. Also, with the dropping temperatures and cold weather, Gov. Kathy Hochul and NY health officials encouraged New Yorkers to keep themselves safe from different viruses.
More than half of a million dollars available to bolster arts in CNY
A larger than expected amount of money is up for grabs to support arts programming in the Central New York region. CNY Arts is looking to distribute $510,000 in grants to local artists and organizations. CNY Arts Executive Director Stephen Butler said the organization usually only has about $200,000 to...
Hawaiian college student finds acceptance and comfort in Native American student groups at Syracuse University
Too often, non-native people are guilty of overlooking the nuances between indigenous peoples. Life as an indigenous person can look, sound and feel very different depending on where one is from. For instance, native Hawaiians have a culture and history that is quite separate from indigenous people on the continental United States. That said, there are also many common values and expectations of respect that span across various communities.
