The man accused of being the bombmaker in the Lockerbie terrorist attack is now in US custody, authorities in Scotland have said.Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was said to be the “third conspirator” behind the downing of Pan Am flight 103 in 1988.Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was found guilty of mass murder in 2001.A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi (‘Mas’ud’ or ‘Masoud’) is in US custody.“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK Government and US...

35 MINUTES AGO