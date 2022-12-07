Read full article on original website
Montana Makes The Top 10 For This Horrific Crime
Montana is one of the least populated states in the country with just over a million people. When you think of Montana, you probably don't think of a state that cracks the Top 10 in one of the most horrific criminal acts that a person can experience, but according to new data, that seems to be the case.
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
Elon Musk sent an email threatening to sue Twitter staff who leak confidential information, report says
Twitter's new owner emailed staff on Saturday asking them to sign a pledge by the end of the day, Platformer reported.
Private jet provider sues Twitter for allegedly refusing to pay for flights
A private jet provider has sued Twitter, alleging that the social media giant refused to pay for flights that were provided to an executive in October. Private Jet Services Group, LLC (PJS) filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire on Friday, stating that Twitter has refused to pay $197,725…
Man accused of being Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody – Scottish authorities
The man accused of being the bombmaker in the Lockerbie terrorist attack is now in US custody, authorities in Scotland have said.Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was said to be the “third conspirator” behind the downing of Pan Am flight 103 in 1988.Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was found guilty of mass murder in 2001.A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “The families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi (‘Mas’ud’ or ‘Masoud’) is in US custody.“Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK Government and US...
‘Extensive and disturbing evidence’: Utah expresses ‘deep regret’ regarding woman’s rape complaint against former state trooper
The family of Valarie Clark Miller found a “measure of closure” this week, according to her husband John Miller. “We feel really good,” John told The Herald Journal. “Valarie’s name, as far as I’m concerned, has been cleared.” On Monday, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson issued a letter acknowledging that DPS had inadequately investigated a complaint in 1990 that Valarie had been sexually assaulted by a then-Utah...
Biden admin tells Supreme Court law protecting social media companies has limits
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration argued to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability.
Washington Examiner
Dorsey confronts Musk over release of unfiltered 'Twitter Files'
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey urged the social media platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, to release the entirety of the remaining “Twitter Files” following the firing of its general counsel James Baker. On Tuesday, Baker was “exited” from Twitter following the “Twitter Files” information dump, which included the...
Musk Addresses Fallout From Second 'Twitter Files' Release
The Twitter CEO engaged with several users who were critical of former Twitter employees after an internal review showed the company use to "filter" content.
Complex
‘Fortnite’ At The Centre Of Class Action Lawsuit Authorized By Quebec Judge
A Quebec judge has given the go-ahead for a class action lawsuit aimed at Epic Games, the developer of the popular video game Fortnite, after the parents of three children who regularly played it deemed the game “addictive.”. Quebec Superior Court Justice Sylvain Lussier authorized the class action suit...
Complex
Winnipeg Police Refuse To Search Landfill Where Indigenous Women Are Believed to Be Buried
Winnipeg police are searching for a serial killer whom they believe murdered four women, but refuse to search for the remains of at least two of them, citing extreme safety hazards. Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth explained that investigators believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are located...
Complex
Prosecutors in YSL RICO Case Request to Ban Cameras From Trial
Prosecutors are requesting that video cameras be banned from the courtroom in the upcoming YSL RICO trial. AllHipHop reports Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis Willis has filed a motion to prohibit video recordings in the courtroom in order to “protect the integrity of the trial process.”. “Several witnesses...
45 signs you’ve become a real Floridian
Maybe it was waking up to an alligator in the driveway or throwing that first hurricane party. Learning to tolerate the swampy humidity. Accepting the perpetual sandal-strap tan on your feet. Every person who moves to this state experiences it: a moment where they realize they finally feel like a...
