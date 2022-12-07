ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

Land Bank Demos Longtime Hannibal Eyesore

HANNIBAL, N.Y. — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village. The nearly 2,000 square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in...
HANNIBAL, NY
wwnytv.com

Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
WATERTOWN, NY
urbancny.com

With Funds from The American Rescue Plan Act, Mayor Walsh Announces Second Round of Lending Program to Aid Small Businesses

Syracuse Economic Development Corporation will accept applications on a rolling basis until. Informational webinar on the lending programs will be held Monday, December 12 at noon. Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the launch of the second round of the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) Lending Assistance Program,...
SYRACUSE, NY
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Good Nature Farm Brewery Struggles Amid Mounting Financial Issues

Good Nature Farm Brewery, the local craft beer hotspot and favorite amongst Colgate students, has forfeited its operations to a court-appointed receiver after not being able to pay mortgage debts. As a result, owner and co-founder Carrie Blackmore ’08 stepped away from the business last month. The future of...
HAMILTON, NY
waer.org

City of Syracuse to start deer management next week

Syracuse's deer management program will commence next week. Qualified wildlife managers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fan out to all sides of the city starting Monday and continue during the overnight hours through March. The program aims to remove deer for public health and safety concerns, such as...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County

Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

WAER News Round Up: Dec. 5 - 9

The State University of New York appointed a Chancellor this week, and the City of Syracuse dealt now has a new way to address illegal marijuana shops. Also, with the dropping temperatures and cold weather, Gov. Kathy Hochul and NY health officials encouraged New Yorkers to keep themselves safe from different viruses.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
CAZENOVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida County using green flashing lights for plow trucks

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green flashing lights will be seen more often on the roads in Oneida County. The Oneida County Department of Public Works plow trucks are now using green flashing lights as part of a pilot program, County Executive Anthony J. Picente announced on Thursday, December 8.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
CICERO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

County legislature continues debate over distribution of $6 million in recovery funds

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—When there’s a pot of $6.5 million dollars up for grabs, and $34 million in requests for it, things can get a little tense. Such was the case at the Tompkins County Legislature meeting on Tuesday night, which was sidetracked for an extended period by another discussion about the Community Recovery Fund approvals that are currently moving through the committee level.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy