Baltimore County Police Respond To Active Barricade Situation (DEVELOPING)

The barricade situation was called to the 2800 block of Munster Road in Baltimore County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

All hands are on deck in Baltimore County as police found themselves in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the department said that the Baltimore County Police Tactical Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were requested to the 2800 block of Munster Road in the area of Carney for a barricade situation.

The nature of the standoff was not immediately made available by the police. No other information was released by investigators as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

