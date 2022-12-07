ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police Respond To Active Barricade Situation (DEVELOPING)

The barricade situation was called to the 2800 block of Munster Road in Baltimore County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

All hands are on deck in Baltimore County as police found themselves in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the department said that the Baltimore County Police Tactical Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were requested to the 2800 block of Munster Road in the area of Carney for a barricade situation.

The nature of the standoff was not immediately made available by the police. No other information was released by investigators as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

Real News Network

Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint

An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

3-Year-Old Boy Among Three People Shot In York (DEVELOPING)

Three people were shot— including a 3-year-old boy— in York on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. The York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street/Lincoln Highway on Friday, at approximately 4:33 p.m., according to a release by the department around 8:30 p.m.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Two Teens Found With Crack, Guns 'With Intent To Sell', Lancaster Police Say

Two 17-year-old boys were found with guns and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania on Wed., Dec. 7, authorities say. Officers Harry Valverde and Colin Costello noticed a traffic violation and pulled over a car with two adults and two teens in the 500 block of Woodward Street at 10:16 p.m., according to a release by the Lancaster City Bureau of police on Friday, Dec. 9.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies 34-year-old central Pa. homicide victim

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Demetres Lewis as the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday. According to police, Lewis was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the area of West Poplar and South Belvidere streets in York. Officers found him unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries, which he died from at the scene.
YORK, PA
