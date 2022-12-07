Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
fox17.com
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Nashville church parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot. Police have issued a warrant charging Joe De Leon for the murder of Antonio Rudolfo on November 25 in the parking lot of a church on Gatewood Avenue.
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
fox17.com
Fight breaks out among four inmates at Trousdale prison, two hospitalized
TROUSDALE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two individuals were transported to the hospital after four inmates at a Trousdale prison were involved in a fight Friday. According to the Director of Public Affairs with Core Civic Ryan Gustin, the four individuals had a physical altercation at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center which prompted facility staff to immediately interfere.
fox17.com
Nashville Holiday Handmade Market taking place at Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Check out the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market for those one-of-a-kind gifts from small business owners. 250 artisan vendors are on-hand at the Music City Center Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). In addition to many handcrafted items, there will also be gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live music and more.
fox17.com
Shots fired outside elementary school lead to lockdown
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The shots fired allegedly came from people in a Dodge Challenger who were getting a check from a mailbox in front of a residence on Suzanne Drive, according to police. Police say the event had nothing to do with the school. Police are reporting...
fox17.com
La Vergne Police search for man who has been missing since October
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — La Vergne Police are searching for a man who was reported missing in October. Ronnie Junior Yewell has not had any contact with friends of family since he was reported missing. Anyone who sees Yewell or knows where he may be is asked to...
fox17.com
Parent continues to fight battles for her autistic son in Metro Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A parent with a severely autistic child continues to battle Metro Schools. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) will not let Landon Falleur use the device that allows him to communicate during testing. Landon Falleur is a 9th grade student who is autistic, non-verbal and needs...
fox17.com
Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
fox17.com
Country music star LeAnn Rimes reschedules Nashville show due to bleed on vocal cord
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--LeAnn Rimes has rescheduled her show at the Ryman Auditorium this weekend after doctors discovered a bleed on her vocal cord. Rimes shared the news in a statement from Ryman Auditorium announcing her December 10 show has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023. The singer said she is battling...
