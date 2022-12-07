South Jersey Woman Charged In Crash That Killed 25-Year-Old Pedestrian: Prosecutor

A woman from South Jersey has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian, authorities said.

Carmen Ruiz, 53, of Brigantine, is charged with recklessly operating a motor vehicle causing the death of Dustin Miller, they said.

On Sept. 25, 2020, at 4:25 a.m., Miller, 25, of Galloway was killed on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when he was struck by a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Ruiz, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Subsequent investigation revealed her use of numerous medications caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate a motor vehicle, the prosecutor said. Ruiz also failed to remain on scene, reporting the crash after arriving home, according to the prosecutor.

This fatal crash investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and Atlantic City Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding serious crimes please contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.