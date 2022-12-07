ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Local insurance company partners with Pinellas County non-profit to make 60 beds for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TAMPA, FL
lakewoodsnn.com

Upcoming Holiday Events in Pinellas County

With the holidays fast approaching, a variety of events to celebrate the season are approaching too – here are some events around Pinellas County that can bring that seasonal joy. On Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Tarpon Springs, there will be a Christmas parade where...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
myclearwater.com

Clearwater Yacht Club Annual Holiday Boat Parade

The holiday boat parade lights up the water and can be seen from waterfront restaurants, hotels and private homes. The parade launches just north of the Mandalay channel bridge, following its traditional route heading north, then through the Island Estates community, then to the Memorial Causeway bridge, then back towards the beach, turning around at the City Fuel Dock, and then down to the judging area in front of the Clearwater Yacht Club. Boats will be judged as they pass by the Clearwater Yacht Club. Cash, trophies, and prizes will be awarded for several categories, including a grand prize.
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

The Best 7 Dog Bars In Tampa Bay

Hate leaving your furry friend at home while you go out? Next time bring them with you to one of our favorite 7 dog bars in Tampa Bay. Whether you want to be near downtown Tampa or by the beach in St. Pete, we have the list of places to bring along your best friend.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022

Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
