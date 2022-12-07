Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
fox13news.com
Local insurance company partners with Pinellas County non-profit to make 60 beds for kids in need
TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
fox13news.com
Treasure Island man passes passion for picking up the beaches to next generation
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Since 1999, 89-year-old Don Nolan has met volunteers at the Waffle House parking lot on Gulf Beach Blvd. on the second Saturday of the month to hand them the tools they need to pick up trash along the shoreline while he takes care of the parking lots and streets, but it's all coming to an end.
People are leaving these major US cities to come to Tampa
It's no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?
30+ Free Holiday Events in Tampa Bay for a Festive Date
This holiday season it is so important to find ways to have quality time together....
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
lakewoodsnn.com
Upcoming Holiday Events in Pinellas County
With the holidays fast approaching, a variety of events to celebrate the season are approaching too – here are some events around Pinellas County that can bring that seasonal joy. On Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Tarpon Springs, there will be a Christmas parade where...
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
fox13news.com
Life-sized dinosaurs and dragons display in New Port Richey helps raise money for local museum
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Dinosaurs and dragons are taking over New Port Richey. A life-sized display of prehistoric animals is a fundraising effort by the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science (MAPS). "We have over 100 species, some of the dinosaurs and dragons are so large that just one...
fox13news.com
6,000 Tampa Bay area students given the gift music with annual Steinbrenner Christmas Concerts
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Three Tampa Bay area venues came alive with holiday spirit this week for the annual Steinbrenner Christmas Concert, and it was a treat for Hillsborough and Pinellas school kids. About 6,000 students were invited and treated with the gift of music from some of the best musicians...
wogx.com
Florida animal shelter forced to temporarily shut down over virus outbreak
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Pinellas County Animal Services cannot accept any dogs or allow any to be adopted after a virus outbreak among the dogs broke out. The virus is called Canine Pneumovirus and causes dogs to cough, sneeze, or breathe rapidly, and even catch a fever. "It spreads very...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
myclearwater.com
Clearwater Yacht Club Annual Holiday Boat Parade
The holiday boat parade lights up the water and can be seen from waterfront restaurants, hotels and private homes. The parade launches just north of the Mandalay channel bridge, following its traditional route heading north, then through the Island Estates community, then to the Memorial Causeway bridge, then back towards the beach, turning around at the City Fuel Dock, and then down to the judging area in front of the Clearwater Yacht Club. Boats will be judged as they pass by the Clearwater Yacht Club. Cash, trophies, and prizes will be awarded for several categories, including a grand prize.
sarasotamagazine.com
Del Taco Has Opened in Bradenton and Sparked a War of Words With a Nearby Taco Bell
The California-based fast food chain Del Taco recently opened a location on Manatee Avenue in Bradenton, and, in doing so, kicked off a war of words. A nearby Taco Bell updated its marquee to read, "SHES A 10 BUT EATS DELTACO." Del Taco clapped back with, "SHE MUST LIKE BETTER TACOS." Let the battle begin.
stpeterising.com
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 10-unit townhome community on 16th Street in south St. Pete
Habitat for Humanity along with the City of St. Petersburg and Exact – Shell Dash, LLC have begun construction on a 10-unit townhome project at 1120 16th Street South in the Campbell Park neighborhood of St. Pete. “The housing crisis that we’re in continues to really kind of amplify...
fox13news.com
Gary Sinise Foundation thanks officers for service
The Gary Sinise Foundation helped a police officer dress for success and land his job at the Tampa Police Department. Now, they're thanking him, and his fellow officers, for their service.
995qyk.com
The Best 7 Dog Bars In Tampa Bay
Hate leaving your furry friend at home while you go out? Next time bring them with you to one of our favorite 7 dog bars in Tampa Bay. Whether you want to be near downtown Tampa or by the beach in St. Pete, we have the list of places to bring along your best friend.
St. Petersburg's Mixers at Old Key West Bar & Grill is for sale
The 3,420 square-foot space is listed for $649,000.
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022
Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
Comments / 0