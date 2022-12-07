The holiday boat parade lights up the water and can be seen from waterfront restaurants, hotels and private homes. The parade launches just north of the Mandalay channel bridge, following its traditional route heading north, then through the Island Estates community, then to the Memorial Causeway bridge, then back towards the beach, turning around at the City Fuel Dock, and then down to the judging area in front of the Clearwater Yacht Club. Boats will be judged as they pass by the Clearwater Yacht Club. Cash, trophies, and prizes will be awarded for several categories, including a grand prize.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO