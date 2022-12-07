Amityville Man Gunned Down In New Jersey As Police Search For Killer

A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Jersey last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continues.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in New Milford in the 900 block of Boulevard on Nov. 26 as Jacques McDonald, age 25, of Amityville.

McDonald was taken in traumatic arrest to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m., roughly an hour after the call, the prosecutor said.

Investigators have yet to disclose under what circumstances the shooting occurred. No description of the shooter was given.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit and New Milford Police are investigating the killing assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and the county medical examiner.

Little is publicly known about Jacques Demon McDonald, who records show was charged last year with grand larceny and possession of stolen property in West Babylon, NY.

Visitation begins this Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral at noon, both at the J.F. Goode Funeral Home , 545 Albany Ave. in Amityville.