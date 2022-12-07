ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Rotary Club, JC Penny join forces to help local kids in need

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local organization partnered with retail store JC Penny to provide some Christmas cheer to local children ahead of the holiday season. The Las Vegas Rotary Club held its 27th annual 'Santa Clothes' program on Thursday, providing clothes to dozens of children in need. Rotarians...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

This Pahrump 10-year-old will give dozens of bikes to kids this Christmas

There are many proud parents in the Pahrump Valley but perhaps none so proud as Scott Sampson, whose 10-year-old daughter Avery continues to amaze and inspire him every day. With a generosity of spirit rarely found in one so young, Avery has spent the last three years giving back to her local community via her Bikes for Christmas fundraiser and she is now nearing the end of this year’s drive. Her goal for 2022 is 60 bicycles in total. She is still a few short of that amount but area residents have the chance to ensure she meets her objective in time for the coming holiday.
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday help from Honey Salt and Buddy V's

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a good last-minute gift or maybe somewhere to eat on New Year's Eve?. Honey Salt and Buddy V's have you covered. Joining me now with more is the principal and managing director of Blau and Associates, Kim Canteenwalla.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Mental Health Non-profit Provides Support, Holiday Fun to Clients in Need

Las Vegas non-profit Solutions of Change is bringing holiday cheer and mental health support to those in need in its upcoming event Healing Holidays!. The event provides a joyous and supportive space for clients during the holiday season, a time when rates of depression, anxiety, grief and suicide rates increase. Healing Holidays provides a therapeutic environment, festive meals, gifts and mental health services for the center’s underserved and disadvantaged clients.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UMC Children's Hospital hosts Lights of Love holiday event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders from across the valley are helping to bring some light to local children's hospitals. UMC hosted its Lights of Love holiday event on Thursday. Santa joined first responders outside the children's hospital holding flashlights and putting up colorful neon lights. Their actions are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County offering day camps ahead of upcoming winter break

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County will offer multiple-day camps running through the upcoming winter break for students aged six to 12. According to the county, day camp programs are a safe place for youth to create, explore, and make new friends during the two-week break. Camps will be...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Do your holiday shopping with Silver State Scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the holiday shopping season and if you still need to get gifts for your loved ones, a special event is happening this weekend -- and all for a great cause. Michele Morgan, founder of Silver State Scholarships, joined us to talk more about the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County bans sale of most pets in stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A year from now you may not be hearing any animal sounds in many Las Vegas valley pet stores. After months of back and forth, most pet sales will be banned in Clark County stores Tuesday morning. That includes puppies, cats, bunnies and pigs. The...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

VGK players help families in need with Three Square Food Bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights helped out families in need this holiday season. Players were seen packing bags at Three Square Food Bank on Thursday. Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio, Nicolas Roy, and Logan Thompson joined its efforts. To volunteer, visit threesquare.org.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash

Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.

