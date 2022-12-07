There are many proud parents in the Pahrump Valley but perhaps none so proud as Scott Sampson, whose 10-year-old daughter Avery continues to amaze and inspire him every day. With a generosity of spirit rarely found in one so young, Avery has spent the last three years giving back to her local community via her Bikes for Christmas fundraiser and she is now nearing the end of this year’s drive. Her goal for 2022 is 60 bicycles in total. She is still a few short of that amount but area residents have the chance to ensure she meets her objective in time for the coming holiday.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO