Clark County provides free pet vaccines, microchipping at 'Animals at the Amp'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate your furry friends with Clark County's upcoming 'Animals at the Amp' event. The free event kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center's outdoor amphitheater. Guests are invited to bring their leashed pets and...
Las Vegas Rotary Club, JC Penny join forces to help local kids in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local organization partnered with retail store JC Penny to provide some Christmas cheer to local children ahead of the holiday season. The Las Vegas Rotary Club held its 27th annual 'Santa Clothes' program on Thursday, providing clothes to dozens of children in need. Rotarians...
This Pahrump 10-year-old will give dozens of bikes to kids this Christmas
There are many proud parents in the Pahrump Valley but perhaps none so proud as Scott Sampson, whose 10-year-old daughter Avery continues to amaze and inspire him every day. With a generosity of spirit rarely found in one so young, Avery has spent the last three years giving back to her local community via her Bikes for Christmas fundraiser and she is now nearing the end of this year’s drive. Her goal for 2022 is 60 bicycles in total. She is still a few short of that amount but area residents have the chance to ensure she meets her objective in time for the coming holiday.
Food bank volunteer recalls her own experience with hunger while living in Southern Nevada
This holiday season, inflation and the pandemic are impacting the demand on bay area food banks... A volunteer there knows what it's like to grow up hungry and her experience is driving her to help others like her. Reed Cowan tells us her story and her tie to Southern Nevada.
Northwest neighborhood warns of potential cat napper
Several people living in the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood in Northwest Las Vegas have sounded the alarm that an alarming number of pet cats have disappeared in recent months.
Southern Nevada family endures RSV scare as baby, four-year-old and mother end up in hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Southern Nevada mother is speaking out about her family’s health battle against RSV, as the virus sent her four-month-old baby to the hospital for days, and she and her son had to eventually be checked in as well. Ashley Salamone’s family lives in...
Holiday help from Honey Salt and Buddy V's
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a good last-minute gift or maybe somewhere to eat on New Year's Eve?. Honey Salt and Buddy V's have you covered. Joining me now with more is the principal and managing director of Blau and Associates, Kim Canteenwalla.
Mental Health Non-profit Provides Support, Holiday Fun to Clients in Need
Las Vegas non-profit Solutions of Change is bringing holiday cheer and mental health support to those in need in its upcoming event Healing Holidays!. The event provides a joyous and supportive space for clients during the holiday season, a time when rates of depression, anxiety, grief and suicide rates increase. Healing Holidays provides a therapeutic environment, festive meals, gifts and mental health services for the center’s underserved and disadvantaged clients.
UMC Children's Hospital hosts Lights of Love holiday event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders from across the valley are helping to bring some light to local children's hospitals. UMC hosted its Lights of Love holiday event on Thursday. Santa joined first responders outside the children's hospital holding flashlights and putting up colorful neon lights. Their actions are...
Red Cross of Southern Nevada shares Christmas tree safety tips
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Southern Nevada wants everyone to enjoy a festive and fire-free holiday season, saying that two minutes is all you have to get out of your home if a fire breaks out. On Thursday, the Red Cross, along with the Las Vegas...
Clark County offering day camps ahead of upcoming winter break
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County will offer multiple-day camps running through the upcoming winter break for students aged six to 12. According to the county, day camp programs are a safe place for youth to create, explore, and make new friends during the two-week break. Camps will be...
How Clark County pet store ban impacts Las Vegas-area breeders
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County voted Tuesday to ban pet store sales of most animals across the county. Pet stores have one year to sell the animals until they have to stop. The decision has created a whirlwind of emotions for some in the pet industry, including pet...
Impact Las Vegas looking to give $100K to charity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Impact Las Vegas is looking to give $100,000 to one charity this year, and you still have time to join. Founder Maureen Romito joined us to explain all the details.
Do your holiday shopping with Silver State Scholarships
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the holiday shopping season and if you still need to get gifts for your loved ones, a special event is happening this weekend -- and all for a great cause. Michele Morgan, founder of Silver State Scholarships, joined us to talk more about the...
Clark County bans sale of most pets in stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A year from now you may not be hearing any animal sounds in many Las Vegas valley pet stores. After months of back and forth, most pet sales will be banned in Clark County stores Tuesday morning. That includes puppies, cats, bunnies and pigs. The...
VGK players help families in need with Three Square Food Bank
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights helped out families in need this holiday season. Players were seen packing bags at Three Square Food Bank on Thursday. Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio, Nicolas Roy, and Logan Thompson joined its efforts. To volunteer, visit threesquare.org.
Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash
Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.
Clark County commissioners pass ordinance banning sale of puppies at pet stores
The Clark County Commission unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday banning the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits, or potbellied pigs at retail pet stores.
Only on 8: Las Vegas business asking for public’s help finding stolen trailer
A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public's help to help find their stolen trailer and what was inside.
Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an alley in the central valley last week. Only on 8: Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed …. A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an...
