Northside Yacht Club Closed for Cincinnati Water Boil Advisory, Owners Say They'll Lose Thousands
Editor's note: Management at Northside Yacht Club clarified to CityBeat the discolored water was discovered the evening of Dec. 5 and was tested that same night, before the boil advisory was announced.
Northside Yacht Club (NSYC) management says the business will lose thousands of dollars in revenue after a water boil advisory prompted them to close their doors for the day.
Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) issued a boil advisory on Dec. 6, saying a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine was to blame. GCWW says lead contamination is a concern.
The impacted neighborhoods include:
- West End
- Camp Washington
- Lower Price Hill
- South Fairmont
- North Fairmont
- South Cumminsville
- Millvale
“The city sent out someone to test the water and do a Co2 test that came back normal,” Weiner tells CityBeat . “We decided to be on the side of caution and close for the day. Technically, according to the map, we're not in the affected area, but we were close enough to make it not worth any risk for our staff or customers.”
The city’s boil advisory expires at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Weiner says the drinking water at NSYC is already filtered throughout the building by big commercial water filters that are routinely maintained. He plans to have the ice machine, soda guns, water station and hot water heater serviced before reopening.
“None of this is required, to my knowledge, we just give a shit like that,” Weiner says. “Everyone can come to the NSYC tomorrow and have food and drinks and beers until their eyeballs fall out of their heads."
Weiner says in his eight years working for NSYC that they've never had to close for a boil advisory. He says they will lose thousands of dollars to close for precautions, which will hit employees' wallets hard.
“We are busier than we've ever been. We also have clocked in employees that depend on their hours. I'm looking into what I can do as far as that goes,” Weiner says. “Closing is a tough call, and it's uncomfortable financially in these nightmare times, but Northside is a close community that I also live in and I know our neighbors appreciate the transparency.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends boiling water before most uses during a boil advisory, especially before drinking and brushing your teeth. For a more in-depth list of how to carefully use water during a boil advisory, visit the CDC’s website .
GCWW also gives these steps to take to "restore water clarity and reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water":
- If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until it is noticeably cooler.
- Let the water run through all taps for at least three (3) minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
- Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling water will not reduce lead.
- Clean or replace your faucet filter/aerator regularly.
