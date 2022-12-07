Read full article on original website
All-state girls soccer 2022: Oregon’s top 3A/2A/1A stars
With the end of the season, girls soccer players from the state’s smallest schools are receiving all-state honors. The all-state team is voted on by the state’s coaches.
These Bartlesville High School football players reeled in postseason honors
Bartlesville High's winningest football season in seven years shone a spotlight of recognition on a wide swath of the Bruins' top warriors. Two highly significant kudos went to Ashton Lydon (6AII-2 Linebacker of the Year) and J.D. Atterberry (6AII-2 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.) Making the 6AII-2 All-District Honorable Mention...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA football state championships 2022: Ruston vs Destrehan score updates Non-Select Division I
It’s been more than three decades since Ruston won an LHSAA state football title, but the Bearcats are a victory away from their first crown since 1990 if they can get past Destrehan Friday night in the Non-Select Division I championship game. Destrehan (13-0) is loaded with college-level talent...
