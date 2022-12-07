Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
North Andrew's Ecker navigates through personal tragedy, earns KMAland Missouri Player of the Year
(Rosendale) -- As the clock wound down, Hayden Ecker was all smiles. A four-month stretch with more adversity than any teenager should deal with had a silver lining: a state championship. The story of the 2022 KMAland Missouri Football Player of the Year extends beyond the remarkable runs Ecker entertained...
kmaland.com
Rock Port boys basketball heading into busy, tough stretch
(Rock Port) -- Rock Port boys basketball is heading into a busy stretch after a 1-2 showing in close games at the Mound City Invitational last week. “I think we’re trying to play hard as a basketball team,” Coach Aaron Carpenter told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “We played in a pretty tough tournament. I think we played some pretty tough teams. I wish it would have turned out in a better way, but at this point, I feel like we’re trying to play hard and trying to do the right things.”
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/9): Creston grabs OT win, Shenandoah picks up victory No. 1
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Glenwood was impressive, Creston won in OT, Mount Ayr kept winning, AL downed TJ, South Holt picked up a big W and much more from Friday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47. Logyn Eckheart led three Glenwood players...
kmaland.com
Crouse reaches career milestone as East Mills holds off Stanton
(Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2). What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight. “We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots,...
kmaland.com
Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
kmaland.com
Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah wrestling off to strong start
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah wrestling is off to a solid start to the season, as they continue to see growth in their program. Coach Todd McGinnis talked with KMA Sports recently about his team’s 5-1 dual start to the year, which was coupled with a top-five showing at Friend’s Bob Arehart Memorial Tournament.
kmaland.com
Darrell Wesley "Buzzy" Keever, 82, Quitman
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Junior Dale "J.D." Hines, 80, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Junior Hines Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Katie Albright, 70 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Katie passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
NWMSU Board Approves Demolition of Two Former Residence Halls
Northwest Missouri State University will demolish two former residence halls on campus. Reports say the NWMSU Board of Regents Thursday approved the demolition of Phillips Hall and North Complex on the Maryville campus. The university also plans to renovate South Complex. Northwest Missouri State projects the demolition to cost around...
kmaland.com
Edna Woodard, 80, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Edwin "Ed" Weddle, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.
kmaland.com
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Betty HefflefingerPronunciation: Age:90From:Corning, IowaPrevio…
kmaland.com
Floyd A. Fike, Jr., 85 of Essex
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Floyd passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Red Oak Rehabilitation Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville business owners attend national convention
Dakota and Jim Beemer, owners of Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, traveled to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) 22 in Las Vegas, NV. Two of the Beemer’s customers’ vehicles were placed in the Liberty Forged Wheels booth. Dakota is shown with the two builds in the photo. Tyler Little, owner of a 2017 Ford F350, from the Kansas City area and the other customer, Josh Peterson, owner of the 22 Polaris Ranger Northstar, from Iowa, joined the Beemers. The Beemers looked at new equipment and met with current vendors the Maryville firm deals with on a day-to-day basis. “We also met with a few new customers and sealed the deal on a few more builds in the near future,” noted Dakota.
kmaland.com
Charles "Chuck" Eklof, 89, of Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Comments / 0