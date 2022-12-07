Dakota and Jim Beemer, owners of Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, traveled to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) 22 in Las Vegas, NV. Two of the Beemer’s customers’ vehicles were placed in the Liberty Forged Wheels booth. Dakota is shown with the two builds in the photo. Tyler Little, owner of a 2017 Ford F350, from the Kansas City area and the other customer, Josh Peterson, owner of the 22 Polaris Ranger Northstar, from Iowa, joined the Beemers. The Beemers looked at new equipment and met with current vendors the Maryville firm deals with on a day-to-day basis. “We also met with a few new customers and sealed the deal on a few more builds in the near future,” noted Dakota.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO