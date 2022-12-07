The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building. Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO