Bemidji, MN

gowatertown.net

Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery

BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Update: Bemidji Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect found

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: The suspect has been located and arrested. The Bemidji Police Department is on the hunt for a man suspected in an armed bank robbery that took place Tuesday afternoon. Bemidji Police received a report around 12:30 p.m. that a bank robbery had occurred...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami County Employee Suspected of Felony Theft Dies

The man suspected of using Beltrami County funds without authorization to purchase hundreds of items valued at about $146,000 has died. The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced today that charges against Ronald Anthony Pula have been dismissed due to his death. Pula, the former Beltrami County Management of Information...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate on life support after being found unresponsive in Beltrami County Jail cell, says BCA

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities say an inmate in northern Minnesota is on life support after he was found unresponsive in his county jail cell Wednesday morning.Staff at the Beltrami County Jail first discovered the stricken inmate at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He was transported to a Fargo hospital.The BCA says it will release more information at a later time.
BEMIDJI, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop

BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
BACKUS, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Chamber Introduces New Community Initiative at 115th Gala

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building. Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.
BEMIDJI, MN

