Marshfield, WI

cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wausau residents could soon see 65% water rate hike

WAUSAU, Wis. — Residents in Wausau could soon see a big jump in their water rates. The city said the increase will help cover costs for a new Drinking Water Treatment Facility and upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Facility. Water rate increases could be as high as 65%. Wastewater...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking

Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
PITTSVILLE, WI
thecitypages.com

Wausau’s second Riverlife project is officially on ice

What would have been the second Riverlife project in the city’s flagship development area is now officially on ice, city officials say. The city’s Economic Development Committee Tuesday voted to terminate its agreement with developers Viegut, Riveron and Ohde to develop a condo project on part of the Riverlife development area. That termination decision came after the committee met in closed session to discuss the particulars.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Frederick Heier

Frederick C. Heier, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Boys Take Title at Chippewa Falls Cardinal Invite

The Marshfield Tiger boys took the title at the Cardinal Invite, earning 431 points. 200 freestyle relay (Dagit, Klumb, Hilbelink, Berres. 8X50 freestyle relay (Koehn, Dick, Hayden, Edmunson) Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 11. 1. Marshfield High School 431. 2. River Falls High School 398. 3....
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is looking for members to join their new Historic Preservation Commission. With this new commission, Wisconsin Rapids hopes to introduce tax credits to residents who own older architecture. The mayor will choose four residents as regular members and two other members as alternates,...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Girls Clip Rapids

The Marshfield Tigers blitzed Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Girls Basketball, 63-60. Rapids scoring: Neilitz 5, Vollert 5, Redcloud 4, Radtke 7, Schillinger 6, Schaeffer 2, Ross 1. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 4, Charron 3 Foemmel 6, Minsaas 16, Kilty 4, Kohlbeck 11, Grancorvitz 8, Bousum 7, Wucherpfennig 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 5, 2022

Herbert G. Ableman, 85, Weston, WI, died December 1, 2022, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, with his daughters by his side. Herb was born on March 23, 1937, in Monroe, WI, to Ted and Ruth (Johnson) Ableman. He grew up in Monroe, playing basketball and graduating from Monroe High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. On June 24, 1961, he married Barbara Phelps, and employment with Wausau Insurance Company as a Certified Public Accountant brought the couple to the Wausau area where they raised their family. Herb was involved with many local organizations where he often volunteered as treasurer and was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was known both for his sense of humor and acts of service to those he loved.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers. “Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim...
MERRILL, WI

