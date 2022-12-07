Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Rapids Manufacturing Plant Closing Next Spring
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Wisconsin Rapids manufacturing plant will close next spring. Sonoco will shut down its tube and core center, leaving 70 workers out of a job, by next March. Officials with the company confirmed the news to the Department of workforce development on Tuesday. According to their filing...
Wisconsin City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
spmetrowire.com
Developing: Hilton plans hotel in east Stevens Point
A 91-unit hotel could be coming to Stevens Point. Monday's finance committee will consider approv...
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Wiza seeks additional city funds following Plover’s exit
Editor's note: This story previously indicated that the SPACVB requested additional funds. The request actually comes from Mayor Mike Wiza. We have co...
spectrumnews1.com
Wausau residents could soon see 65% water rate hike
WAUSAU, Wis. — Residents in Wausau could soon see a big jump in their water rates. The city said the increase will help cover costs for a new Drinking Water Treatment Facility and upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Facility. Water rate increases could be as high as 65%. Wastewater...
spmetrowire.com
Park commission unanimously approves pricey repairs for Pfiffner bandshell
The Stevens Point Park Commission this week approved some expensive repairs for the city's staple bandshell.
onfocus.news
Reported Structural Fire at Gardner Trucking
Pittsville (OnFocus) Around 6:00 pm on Saturday evening, according to Wood County Dispatch a report came in of a structure fire East of Pittsville on Hwy 73. At the time of the report heavy traffic along Hwy 73 near County E. Expect travel delays and choose alternative route. As of...
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
thecitypages.com
Wausau’s second Riverlife project is officially on ice
What would have been the second Riverlife project in the city’s flagship development area is now officially on ice, city officials say. The city’s Economic Development Committee Tuesday voted to terminate its agreement with developers Viegut, Riveron and Ohde to develop a condo project on part of the Riverlife development area. That termination decision came after the committee met in closed session to discuss the particulars.
DNR seeking tips from public regarding illegal elk shootings in Jackson County
The elk were killed in separate events during the gun-deer season, the DNR says. DNR officials located one of the elk on November 20 on private property near Whitney Road in the Township of Knapp. The second was found near Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in the Township of Brockway on November 22.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Frederick Heier
Frederick C. Heier, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Public's Help in Identifying Illegal Killing of Two Cow Elk in Jackson County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20....
WJFW-TV
DNR to enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - A feeding ban will be going into effect in Lincoln County starting on Dec. 12. The ban comes after a five-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in November. State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Take Title at Chippewa Falls Cardinal Invite
The Marshfield Tiger boys took the title at the Cardinal Invite, earning 431 points. 200 freestyle relay (Dagit, Klumb, Hilbelink, Berres. 8X50 freestyle relay (Koehn, Dick, Hayden, Edmunson) Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 11. 1. Marshfield High School 431. 2. River Falls High School 398. 3....
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is looking for members to join their new Historic Preservation Commission. With this new commission, Wisconsin Rapids hopes to introduce tax credits to residents who own older architecture. The mayor will choose four residents as regular members and two other members as alternates,...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Clip Rapids
The Marshfield Tigers blitzed Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Girls Basketball, 63-60. Rapids scoring: Neilitz 5, Vollert 5, Redcloud 4, Radtke 7, Schillinger 6, Schaeffer 2, Ross 1. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 4, Charron 3 Foemmel 6, Minsaas 16, Kilty 4, Kohlbeck 11, Grancorvitz 8, Bousum 7, Wucherpfennig 4. ***********************************************************************. Know some...
Wausau area obituaries December 5, 2022
Herbert G. Ableman, 85, Weston, WI, died December 1, 2022, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, with his daughters by his side. Herb was born on March 23, 1937, in Monroe, WI, to Ted and Ruth (Johnson) Ableman. He grew up in Monroe, playing basketball and graduating from Monroe High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. On June 24, 1961, he married Barbara Phelps, and employment with Wausau Insurance Company as a Certified Public Accountant brought the couple to the Wausau area where they raised their family. Herb was involved with many local organizations where he often volunteered as treasurer and was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was known both for his sense of humor and acts of service to those he loved.
WSAW
Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers. “Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim...
