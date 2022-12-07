ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

q13fox.com

The perfect DIY gifts and Treats for the holidays

Put your heart and the signature of your kitchen into this year’s holiday gifts. Your family and friends will appreciate the delicious, baked goods you craft for them from scratch. PCC Community Markets Culinary Instructor Zola Gregory joins Good Day Seattle to share recipes for Tahini Brownies, Brown Sugar Shortbread and Salted Butter Caramels along with cute, festive ways to gift package these treats.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Winter Holiday Market & Pop-up ice rink happening this weekend in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE - Occidental Square in downtown Seattle is getting in the holiday fun this weekend, with Christmas lights, a pop-up ice rink and a winter market. The Winter Holiday Market at Pioneer Square opened on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and will run until 3:00 p.m. The event runs through Sunday. In addition to free coffee and cookies, a worldwide celebrity will make an appearance: Santa Claus himself!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Local baker to appear on 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

Some of the nation's most creative bakers put their skills to the test in Food Network's upcoming 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'. One of the competitors is from Western Washington, and Good Day Seattle got the chance to meet her.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Union St. Pedestrian bridge opens in Seattle

A project almost a decade in the making will finally open in on Friday. The Union Street Pedestrian Bridge along Seattle's waterfront will officially open at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Mountain snow, spotty lowland flurries possible

We're tracking a few inches of mountain snow overnight, but heavier snow sweeps through the higher elevations by Friday afternoon. In the lowlands, there could be spots of snow mixing with rain at times the next two days. In the short term, we're forecasting snowy and icy roads over the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle

SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

A much quieter Sunday as showers dry out under mostly cloudy skies.

Seattle - Here's a look at your weather headlines through this weekend and next week. As showers start to taper off into the overnight hours lows will cool about five degrees to near 40 for the metro area. Places like Shelton and Forks will see lows drop even cooler into the mid 30s.
SHELTON, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot and killed near West Seattle's Roxhill Park

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park. Police responded to reports of a man shot on 29th Ave. SW around 4:38 p.m. on Friday. It appears the victim died at the scene. Police say he was found dead...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councimember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election

SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she will not be running for re-election to represent District 1 for another term. District 1 encompasses the West Seattle and South Park neighborhoods. "I will not be running for re-election in 2023. Above my love of public service to the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton fitness center to host boxing event, raising money for Alzheimer's

RENTON, Wash. - Vigor Ground Fitness and Performance in Renton is hosting an event this weekend that will help people stay in shape while raising money for Alzheimer's Association (AA). Additionally, the business owner says he has plans to host similar charity events in the future that will provide scholarships for at-risk youth.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for missing Renton man last seen around Nov. 19

RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. Police say Thomas Marsack was last seen in the area of 215 Whitworth Ave. S. around Nov. 19. His neighbors and property manager say it's not like him to be gone from his residence for so long, especially with a cat at home.
RENTON, WA

