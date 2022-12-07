Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Des Moines Small Business Awarded $10K Grant Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyDes Moines, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Santacon event in downtown Seattle
Santacon 2022 kicks off this weekend in downtown Seattle. The event happens on Saturday, and will pop-up again the following weekend.
q13fox.com
The perfect DIY gifts and Treats for the holidays
Put your heart and the signature of your kitchen into this year’s holiday gifts. Your family and friends will appreciate the delicious, baked goods you craft for them from scratch. PCC Community Markets Culinary Instructor Zola Gregory joins Good Day Seattle to share recipes for Tahini Brownies, Brown Sugar Shortbread and Salted Butter Caramels along with cute, festive ways to gift package these treats.
q13fox.com
Winter Holiday Market & Pop-up ice rink happening this weekend in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - Occidental Square in downtown Seattle is getting in the holiday fun this weekend, with Christmas lights, a pop-up ice rink and a winter market. The Winter Holiday Market at Pioneer Square opened on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and will run until 3:00 p.m. The event runs through Sunday. In addition to free coffee and cookies, a worldwide celebrity will make an appearance: Santa Claus himself!
q13fox.com
Local baker to appear on 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
Some of the nation's most creative bakers put their skills to the test in Food Network's upcoming 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'. One of the competitors is from Western Washington, and Good Day Seattle got the chance to meet her.
q13fox.com
Union St. Pedestrian bridge opens in Seattle
A project almost a decade in the making will finally open in on Friday. The Union Street Pedestrian Bridge along Seattle's waterfront will officially open at a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mountain snow, spotty lowland flurries possible
We're tracking a few inches of mountain snow overnight, but heavier snow sweeps through the higher elevations by Friday afternoon. In the lowlands, there could be spots of snow mixing with rain at times the next two days. In the short term, we're forecasting snowy and icy roads over the...
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
q13fox.com
Seattle City Council announces proposal to re-connect neighborhoods
The Seattle City Council’s Land Use Committee is in a race against the clock as members debated extending the design review exemption for affordable housing projects. A vote is expected Dec. 13.
q13fox.com
Women's sports pub opens in Ballard today at 2:00 p.m.
Seattle's first pub dedicated to showing women's sports on television opens to the public today! "Rough and Tumble" is just off Ballard Ave. and owner Jen Barnes says they welcome everyone.
q13fox.com
Family of man who died waiting for medics to enter home files $10M lawsuit against Seattle
SEATTLE - The family of a man who died of a heart attack last year has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The lawsuit argues William Yurek may still be alive today if medics had been allowed to enter his home sooner. When they were called to his house Nov. 21, 2021, they noticed his Seattle address had been on an outdated "blacklist" of places where EMTs could not enter without a police escort. The lawsuit says 13 minutes passed between the time medics arrived, and when they finally entered the home to begin aid.
q13fox.com
A much quieter Sunday as showers dry out under mostly cloudy skies.
Seattle - Here's a look at your weather headlines through this weekend and next week. As showers start to taper off into the overnight hours lows will cool about five degrees to near 40 for the metro area. Places like Shelton and Forks will see lows drop even cooler into the mid 30s.
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed near West Seattle's Roxhill Park
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park. Police responded to reports of a man shot on 29th Ave. SW around 4:38 p.m. on Friday. It appears the victim died at the scene. Police say he was found dead...
q13fox.com
Landlord found guilty of killing tenants, stuffing remains in suitcases
The crime was high-profile due to the grisly nature of the crimes, and because of how the bodies were discovered. An individual posted video of the discovery on TikTok, causing the video to spread throughout Seattle and the country like wildfire.
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councimember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election
SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she will not be running for re-election to represent District 1 for another term. District 1 encompasses the West Seattle and South Park neighborhoods. "I will not be running for re-election in 2023. Above my love of public service to the...
q13fox.com
Comedian Jo Koy to receive key to the city of Tacoma
Jo Koy, a local comedian from Tacoma, is being recognized by Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards for a sold out performance at the Tacoma Dome. Additionally, he will receive the key to the city.
q13fox.com
Active weather through Saturday as lowland rain and heavy mountain snow take over
SEATTLE - A very active system blasts the West Coast as we sail into the weekend. Widespread lowland rain along with mountain snow make for a sloppy Saturday. Plus, winds kick up with gusts up to 50mph for some, especially the coast, the Strait, Islands, North Sound, and foothills. Overnight,...
q13fox.com
Renton fitness center to host boxing event, raising money for Alzheimer's
RENTON, Wash. - Vigor Ground Fitness and Performance in Renton is hosting an event this weekend that will help people stay in shape while raising money for Alzheimer's Association (AA). Additionally, the business owner says he has plans to host similar charity events in the future that will provide scholarships for at-risk youth.
q13fox.com
Police looking for missing Renton man last seen around Nov. 19
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. Police say Thomas Marsack was last seen in the area of 215 Whitworth Ave. S. around Nov. 19. His neighbors and property manager say it's not like him to be gone from his residence for so long, especially with a cat at home.
q13fox.com
Burien landlord convicted of killing tenants, stuffing bodies in suitcases
Guilty. That's the verdict of a Burien landlord who killed a couple living in his home back in 2020. A group of teenagers filming TikTok videos in Alki Beach discovered the dismembered bodies of the victims stuffed inside of a suitcase.
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed at Roxhill Park, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in West Seattle Friday night. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.
Comments / 0