4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
usustatesman.com
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world
Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
247Sports
Utah making strong impression with 2024 four-star OT Isaiah Garcia
Kyle Whittingham and his football program are rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail at the moment. They've picked up four total commitments this week as they try to put the finishing touches on their early signing class for 2023. However, Utah's also building some momentum in next year's class...
davisjournal.com
Is it time to close the Wild Kingdom Train at Lagoon?
It’s been the focus of petitions, protests and investigations but the animal exhibit at Lagoon, featured on the Wild Kingdom Train, continues to house dozens of animals including Bengal tigers, bison, African lions and zebras. Since 1967, Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington has kept the wild animals on display...
kslsports.com
How To Watch, Listen To Smith Snowden Make College Decision
SALT LAKE CITY – Skyridge High School’s Smith Snowden is set to make his college decision. The highest-rated cornerback prospect from the state of Utah, Snowden, will announce on the KSL Sports Zone on Monday, December 12 at 2 p.m. on Hans & Scotty G. Snowden is a...
kslsports.com
USC’s Caleb Williams Helps Young Utah Fans In Grieving Process
SALT LAKE CITY- USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams recently went out of his way to help two young Utah fans grieving the loss of their father before, during, and after the Utes and Trojans’ recent meeting in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game per OutKick.
ABC 4
Could onions be making you sick?
On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
ksl.com
Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man sentenced to 3 years in prison for gas-skimming scheme in Utah, Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a gas-skimming scheme in Utah and Idaho has been sentenced to serve three years in federal prison and pay nearly $200,000 in restitution. Yofre Napoleon Almonte, a Salt Lake City resident but...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
KSLTV
Federal judge sentences foreign national in $200,000 skimming scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge sentenced Yofre Napoleon Almonte, 49, to prison after he plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Almonte will spend three years in a U.S. federal prison and pay $199,122.18 in restitution. Almonte and five others were arrested...
Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’
The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.04 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Salt Lake City to Moab Scary?
Salt Lake City and Moab are both in the beautiful state of Utah, in the western United States. Salt Lake City lies to the south of the Great Salt Lake and Moab is further southeast of Salt Lake City, between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. This area is...
kslsports.com
Four-Star Edge Rusher Hunter Clegg Flips Commitment From Stanford To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- They say winning cures all and that certainly appears to be the case for Utah football. After bullying USC in the Pac-12 Conference Championship for all to see, the Utes have had a rush of commitments ahead of Early Signing Day. Local four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg is the latest Utah commit after recently backing off his long-standing commitment to Stanford.
KSLTV
Judge calls Orem mayor ‘lynchpin’ in fraud case, orders him and son to pay $1M
OREM, Utah — Orem Mayor David Young, his real estate company Torch13 LLC and his son have been ordered by an Alabama judge to pay more than $1 million in a lawsuit over fraudulent business loans. Young, who was elected mayor of Orem last year, and his son Shawn...
