ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 3

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Maine Gov. Janet Mills Proposes Sending $450 To Combat Energy Cost

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has proposed to send $450 checks to the residents in the state to help them combat the rising energy cost. Maine Gov. Janet Mills proposed on Tuesday to send $450 to the residents in the state. This check will be utilized to combat the rising energy cost. However, this still needs approval and bilateral agreement among the local lawmakers.
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Maine Republicans Win Fight for Public Hearings on Janet Mills’ $447M Spending Package

State lawmakers debated until late Thursday night over Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending proposal, a proposal she wanted the State Legislature to rubber-stamp without public hearings. Forgoing the standard process and skipping public hearings would require two-thirds of the Legislature to support the package, which means minority...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Republicans reject Gov. Mills emergency heating plan

STATEWIDE — Republicans have rejected the emergency winter heating relief plan Governor Mills unveiled yesterday. The senate voted to send LD 1 to the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for a public hearing. The plan, which was negotiated with republican and democratic leadership in the legislature over the past...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New report finds Maine's tribes have suffered financially under Settlement Act

Three researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School have released a report that says Maine's Indian tribes have suffered financially under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. The act, passed more than 40 years ago, has had the affect of blocking federal laws that have helped the economic development of Indian tribes elsewhere in the country.
MAINE STATE
R.A. Heim

Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Fixing our immigration system will strengthen Maine’s economy

As I approach my retirement from the Maine State Chamber of Commerce in the next few months, numerous priority areas for our state’s economic strength and success are on my mind. Throughout my near 30 years as the chamber’s president, it has always been critical to make sure the...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Message to Mainers: Internet for All

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief

Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills. Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency

This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
MAINE STATE
989wclz.com

More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced recently that she has been trying to find an agreement with the local lawmakers that will give each eligible families to get up to $900. Many residents in Maine continue to struggle and meet their daily needs due to the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities. Recently, Main Gov. Janet Mills proposed that an amount of $450 should be given to each eligible individual resident while $900 for each qualified family.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Pandemic in-migration has helped offset Mainers aging out of the workforce

An influx of people moving to the state during the pandemic has partly offset the number of Mainers aging out of the workforce, according to the latest employment outlook from the Maine Labor Department. It's unclear how long the trend will persist. But the department said it's possible that in-migration...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week

Select residents of Maine are poised to get payments of up to $500 that will be rolled out on the week of Dec. 12 to help alleviate pressures from ballooning heating costs. Assistance will be targeted to roughly 13,000 households with low-income Mainers aged 65 and older below 133% of the federal poverty line who collected a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy