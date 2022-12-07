Read full article on original website
Maine leaders respond to emergency energy bill rejection
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills' emergency energy plan, known as the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan, failed to pass Wednesday night, leaving Democrats frustrated and concerned. "There will be people that will do things that are extraordinary, and we will have people end up dying because of it...
Maine Gov. Janet Mills Proposes Sending $450 To Combat Energy Cost
Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
Maine Republicans Win Fight for Public Hearings on Janet Mills’ $447M Spending Package
State lawmakers debated until late Thursday night over Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending proposal, a proposal she wanted the State Legislature to rubber-stamp without public hearings. Forgoing the standard process and skipping public hearings would require two-thirds of the Legislature to support the package, which means minority...
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Republicans reject Gov. Mills emergency heating plan
STATEWIDE — Republicans have rejected the emergency winter heating relief plan Governor Mills unveiled yesterday. The senate voted to send LD 1 to the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for a public hearing. The plan, which was negotiated with republican and democratic leadership in the legislature over the past...
$447 Million for Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan Voted On In Maine Senate
New report finds Maine's tribes have suffered financially under Settlement Act
Three researchers at the Harvard Kennedy School have released a report that says Maine's Indian tribes have suffered financially under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. The act, passed more than 40 years ago, has had the affect of blocking federal laws that have helped the economic development of Indian tribes elsewhere in the country.
Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season
Fixing our immigration system will strengthen Maine’s economy
As I approach my retirement from the Maine State Chamber of Commerce in the next few months, numerous priority areas for our state’s economic strength and success are on my mind. Throughout my near 30 years as the chamber’s president, it has always been critical to make sure the...
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
Message to Mainers: Internet for All
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Although it was a cloudy day in Waterville, an announcement made in one building promised to light the way to the future. A future where all Mainers have access to the internet. That was the big announcement to kick off the 2022 Maine Broadband Summit. Governor...
Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief
Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills. Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call...
Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency
This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
$900 Relief Check Will Be Sent To Eligible Families In Maine; Gov. Janet Mills Says
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Pandemic in-migration has helped offset Mainers aging out of the workforce
An influx of people moving to the state during the pandemic has partly offset the number of Mainers aging out of the workforce, according to the latest employment outlook from the Maine Labor Department. It's unclear how long the trend will persist. But the department said it's possible that in-migration...
Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week
