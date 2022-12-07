ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

wgnsradio.com

Great Weather For 2PM Christmas Parade TODAY!

(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolls down historic East Main Street and around the town square at 2:00 o'clock this (Sunday 12/11/2022) afternoon. It will be partly sunny with temps nearing 60-degrees for today's festive event. The theme of the 2022 parade is "Christmas Through The Years". Assistant Director...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radionwtn.com

Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday

Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
HUNTINGDON, TN
murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna

Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
SMYRNA, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfree Springs Boardwalk CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC!

(MURFREESBORO) Safety issues has caused the closing of the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland, according to officials with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Engineers will conduct a detailed inspection and analysis to determine the level of repairs needed and the timeframe for closure and repairs. Murfreesboro Parks...
MURFREESBORO, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $3.999M Must-see Luxury Home in College Grove, TN Features Elegant Beauty

The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home built by Aspen Construction in the exclusive Troubadour Golf & Field Club now available for sale. This home located at 7011 Lanceleaf Dr, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 3,815 square feet of living spaces. Call Willis Stelly, III (702-816-6106) – Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC (480-624-5200) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
WBKR

Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track

It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Humane Society of Dickson County Needs Some Animal and Financial Love

There is nothing quite like snuggling up with a cat or dog, a warm blanket, some hot chocolate and a good book on a chilly winter day. A cat purr after a stressful day is calming, like a loving embrace. And playing with a dog after a hard day can bring great joy to both parties. That is why so many people give pets as gifts for Christmas. And those sad ASPCA ads with the poor animals suffering horrible abuse and neglect. It just makes one want to gather them all up, take them home, and let them know they are loved. But pet care is a commitment. Make sure a kitten or puppy, or full-grown animal, is really wanted before giving one as a gift.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN

