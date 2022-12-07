Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Great Weather For 2PM Christmas Parade TODAY!
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolls down historic East Main Street and around the town square at 2:00 o'clock this (Sunday 12/11/2022) afternoon. It will be partly sunny with temps nearing 60-degrees for today's festive event. The theme of the 2022 parade is "Christmas Through The Years". Assistant Director...
WKRN
Discounts for teachers, veterans, and more at the Franktown Festival of Lights
The Franktown Festival of Lights is underway, and certain people can get special discounts next week. Discounts for teachers, veterans, and more at the …. The Franktown Festival of Lights is underway, and certain people can get special discounts next week. One Year Later: Deadly tornado track that impacted …
radionwtn.com
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Not so special delivery: packages being left near street
We've seen them flung, swung, and thrown onto porches, but now some Middle Tennessee residents have a new complaint about package deliveries.
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna
Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
wgnsradio.com
Free Christmas Events and Things to Do with the Family in Murfreesboro - Christmas at Patterson Park
(Patterson Park, Murfreesboro) There are lot’s of things to do in Murfreesboro as we near the holidays! On the evening of December 16th, families can enjoy Christmas at Patterson Park, a FREE event that will raise your holiday spirits…. That was Susan Hicks with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Hicks...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful French Country Inspired Home Hidden among the Serenity of the Surrounding Autumn Leaves in Franklin, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home for anyone who loves nature and gardens now available for sale. This home located at 6011 Serene Valley Trl, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,072 square feet of living spaces. Call Jake Monroe (615-945-5744) – Luxury Homes of Tennessee (615-472-8961) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
Can I still ship this? Holiday shipping deadlines for 2022
For the 2022 holiday season, FedEx, UPS and the USPS all have different shipping deadlines for items to arrive in time for Christmas.
Hundreds of students given new shoes at Nashville elementary school
Hundreds of students at an elementary school in Nashville received new shoes thanks to an event hosted by Genesco.
'Outrageous:' Rent hikes continue to climb in Nashville in time for Christmas
Nashville rent is showing no signs of coming down, and now the federal rent relief money is about to dry up too.
wgnsradio.com
Murfree Springs Boardwalk CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC!
(MURFREESBORO) Safety issues has caused the closing of the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland, according to officials with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Engineers will conduct a detailed inspection and analysis to determine the level of repairs needed and the timeframe for closure and repairs. Murfreesboro Parks...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.999M Must-see Luxury Home in College Grove, TN Features Elegant Beauty
The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home built by Aspen Construction in the exclusive Troubadour Golf & Field Club now available for sale. This home located at 7011 Lanceleaf Dr, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 3,815 square feet of living spaces. Call Willis Stelly, III (702-816-6106) – Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC (480-624-5200) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Humane Society of Dickson County Needs Some Animal and Financial Love
There is nothing quite like snuggling up with a cat or dog, a warm blanket, some hot chocolate and a good book on a chilly winter day. A cat purr after a stressful day is calming, like a loving embrace. And playing with a dog after a hard day can bring great joy to both parties. That is why so many people give pets as gifts for Christmas. And those sad ASPCA ads with the poor animals suffering horrible abuse and neglect. It just makes one want to gather them all up, take them home, and let them know they are loved. But pet care is a commitment. Make sure a kitten or puppy, or full-grown animal, is really wanted before giving one as a gift.
Good Times coming to Nashville
The Bar will open early next year, according to owner Shaun Shekab Folad.
WSMV
Clarksville urgent care employees talk to corporate about missing paychecks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at three Tennessee urgent cares are becoming desperate. For more than a month, they haven’t been paid. One worker says she must take out thousands of dollars in loans just to pay bills. WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek was there Friday after she was invited to a private corporate call with employees.
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
