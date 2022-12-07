There is nothing quite like snuggling up with a cat or dog, a warm blanket, some hot chocolate and a good book on a chilly winter day. A cat purr after a stressful day is calming, like a loving embrace. And playing with a dog after a hard day can bring great joy to both parties. That is why so many people give pets as gifts for Christmas. And those sad ASPCA ads with the poor animals suffering horrible abuse and neglect. It just makes one want to gather them all up, take them home, and let them know they are loved. But pet care is a commitment. Make sure a kitten or puppy, or full-grown animal, is really wanted before giving one as a gift.

