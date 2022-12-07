How gas prices have changed in San Diego in the last week

SAN DIEGO – Gas prices continue to tumble on average across the U.S. this week.

Demand for gasoline remains low as American consumers elect to take advantage of doorbuster deals online and supply increases, the price of gas at the pump fell another $0.10.

A gallon of gas was $3.40 on average nationwide on Monday, December 5, according to AAA . The price per gallon has returned to where it sat almost exactly a year ago. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, conflict initiated by one of the largest producers of oil in the world drove retail gas prices to record levels.

OPEC, a cartel of oil producing countries, decided this week to continue reducing the output of oil from middle eastern producers. Reducing supply could cause upward pressure on gasoline prices in the coming weeks and months.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in San Diego, CA metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of December 5. State gas tax data is from World Population Review .

San Diego by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.82

— California average: $4.77

— California gas tax: $0.53 per gallon (#2 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.27 (-5.2%)

– Year change: +$0.18 (+3.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $6.43 (10/5/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.75

– Week change: -$0.19 (-3.2%)

– Year change: +$0.97 (+20.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.85 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.53

#2. Wailuku, HI: $5.26

#3. Kahului, HI: $5.26

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.56

#2. Casper, WY: $2.58

#3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.60

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

