Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at funeral

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — A funeral was held Wednesday for 53-year-old Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino.

The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department died in the line of duty last week after police say a teen with a learning permit crashed head-on into his unmarked police car.

Mayor Mike Spano told the mourners inside Sacred Heart Church that Yonkers is a safer city because of Gualdino. Two months ago, Gualdino came to the rescue of a 3-year-old boy in distress.

“Frank immediately took action and rushed him to the hospital he saved that little boy’s life,” Spano said.

Police didn’t even know about it at first.

“It wasn’t until we received a thank you note from the family that we even knew about it,” explained Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

Gualdino’s daughter, Emily, spoke fondly of her father.

“There was a sort of magic to him that made everyone want to be around him,” she said.

A native of Yonkers, Gualdino was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He leaves behind his wife Lisa, daughter Emily and son Mark.

