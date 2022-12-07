ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at funeral

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYJlY_0jawuZfn00

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) — A funeral was held Wednesday for 53-year-old Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino.

The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department died in the line of duty last week after police say a teen with a learning permit crashed head-on into his unmarked police car.

Mayor Mike Spano told the mourners inside Sacred Heart Church that Yonkers is a safer city because of Gualdino. Two months ago, Gualdino came to the rescue of a 3-year-old boy in distress.

“Frank immediately took action and rushed him to the hospital he saved that little boy’s life,” Spano said.

Police didn’t even know about it at first.

“It wasn’t until we received a thank you note from the family that we even knew about it,” explained Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

Gualdino’s daughter, Emily, spoke fondly of her father.

“There was a sort of magic to him that made everyone want to be around him,” she said.

A native of Yonkers, Gualdino was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He leaves behind his wife Lisa, daughter Emily and son Mark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
PIX11

Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound M train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran out of the train heading toward […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say attacked an elderly woman on a Manhattan sidewalk. They released photos of the man they are looking for on Saturday. Police say the 71-year-old woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
myrye.com

Resident Arrested for DWI on Grace Church Street

Rye Police arrested a Rye resident for DWI and aggravated driving on Thursday. At approximately 5:10pm Thursday, Rye Police Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Grace Church Street in the area of Grapal Street. Nicholas Stavrides, age 53, of Rye, New York was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated for having a BAC over .18 %.
RYE, NY
WSB Radio

Police: Teenage shoplifter, security guard fall down elevator shaft in Target

NEW YORK — Firefighters rescued two people who fell several stories into an elevator shaft inside a New York City Target. The incident began when a security guard tried to escort a 16-year-old accused of shoplifting out of the Bronx store, and things turned physical. Officers told WABC the two were fighting when they bumped into the elevator doors, which then opened, causing them both to fall down the shaft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian killed in Manhattan, hit-and-run driver sought: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in a sedan, then by an MTA bus, police said. The victim, a woman in her 20s or 30s, was crossing Third Avenue near East 96th Street […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens subway stabbing: Police release new video of suspect

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD has released a new look at a suspect in a Jamaica subway stabbing, asking for information from the public. The short surveillance video clip shows the man inside a subway station, appearing to talk to someone out of frame. Police did not specify when the video was taken in […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy