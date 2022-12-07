Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

