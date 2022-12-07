ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Man Arrested on Child Lewdness

Investigators say he was moved to the Washoe County Jail on Monday. Police say Randolph Patrick was initially identified as a suspect in the case in August 2020.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder

Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
LANDER COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada will fast-track out-of-state nurses needing licensing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s Health District reported 1,000 cases of RSV locally since October 2022. While many patients recover within two weeks or so, children seem to suffer from the worst RSV has to offer. Hospitals particularly those with pediatric intensive care units say an increase in pediatric patients has put a strain on their facilities.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

Major remodel awaits customers at Susanville’s Ace Hardware

With the holidays quickly upon us, do-it-yourselfers and homebodies alike always seem to need that essential something to complete a vital last-minute project, and as it has for many years, Susanville’s Ace Hardware has exactly what they need. But customers should be prepared for the store’s brand-new look as...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Banner Lassen Lab Draw Station closed until further notice

Effective Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Banner Lassen Lab Draw Station is closed until further notice. Banner Lassen Medical Center is working diligently to assure our outpatient process for patients is seamless. Our team thanks you for your patience and understanding during this time. If you have any questions or concerns,...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Les Schwab awards scholarships to two LCC students

Two students — Ciara Jinks and Nathan Smeltzer — with the Lassen Community College Automotive Technology program, recently received $500 scholarships from Les Schwab, Susanville. Both students are freshmen pursuing an associate’s degree in automotive technology. The Les Schwab Legacy Scholarship program is a partnership between the...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Chamber Update

The Lassen County Fairgrounds presents its Holiday Craft Fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec, 17t. For more information, visit lassencountyfair.org. Santa’s Village and Craft Workshop at Susanville Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Save the date. From 3...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!

The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy