LeBron James, Anthony Davis listed as probable vs. Sixers

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis look set to return to the lineup for the Lakers on Friday after both sat out Wednesday’s trip to Toronto. Thursday’s injury report listed by LeBron (left-ankle soreness) and AD (non-COVID illness) are both listed as probable. Patrick Beverley, who also missed...
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Philadelphia 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Philadelphia with the hope that one or both of their superstars will be available for action against the formidable 76ers outfit. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were notable absentees in the Lakers' clash against the Toronto Raptors. The short-handed side was trounced 126-113 as the stars sat out due to ankle soreness and non-COVID illness respectively.
Still down Maxey and Niang, Sixers drill the basics before key homestand

Though still not at full strength, the Sixers should field a team capable of beating the 10-14 Lakers on Friday night. Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and Georges Niang (right foot soreness) will both miss the opener of the 12-12 Sixers’ seven-game homestand. Danuel House Jr. was listed as questionable because of a left foot laceration. He didn’t practice either Wednesday or Thursday after having a minor procedure, according to head coach Doc Rivers.
Redick talked to Mazzulla about potentially joining Celtics' staff

The Boston Celtics coaching staff features a couple former NBA and college basketball players, and another one had a conversation about potentially joining the group before the 2022-23 season. J.J. Redick played 15 seasons between six teams, most notably the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. Redick, who retired in 2021,...
