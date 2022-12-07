Read full article on original website
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-76ers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games to drop them to 13th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
Joel Embiid not talking about Olympics decision, focused on Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid has a decision to make regarding the Olympics. He has citizenship for both France and the United States, so he can decide which country to play for. If Embiid joins France, that nation will have a fearsome trio of himself, Rudy Gobert and...
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
Bam Adebayo scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis listed as probable vs. Sixers
Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis look set to return to the lineup for the Lakers on Friday after both sat out Wednesday’s trip to Toronto. Thursday’s injury report listed by LeBron (left-ankle soreness) and AD (non-COVID illness) are both listed as probable. Patrick Beverley, who also missed...
NBA player props December 9: LeBron James props and picks for Durant, AD, Embiid, and more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Friday NBA slate is jam-packed and we’ve gone through all of the odds to find out favorite NBA player props for December...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Philadelphia 76ers
The Los Angeles Lakers head to Philadelphia with the hope that one or both of their superstars will be available for action against the formidable 76ers outfit. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were notable absentees in the Lakers' clash against the Toronto Raptors. The short-handed side was trounced 126-113 as the stars sat out due to ankle soreness and non-COVID illness respectively.
NBC Sports
Still down Maxey and Niang, Sixers drill the basics before key homestand
Though still not at full strength, the Sixers should field a team capable of beating the 10-14 Lakers on Friday night. Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) and Georges Niang (right foot soreness) will both miss the opener of the 12-12 Sixers’ seven-game homestand. Danuel House Jr. was listed as questionable because of a left foot laceration. He didn’t practice either Wednesday or Thursday after having a minor procedure, according to head coach Doc Rivers.
Lakers And 76ers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NBC Sports
Redick talked to Mazzulla about potentially joining Celtics' staff
The Boston Celtics coaching staff features a couple former NBA and college basketball players, and another one had a conversation about potentially joining the group before the 2022-23 season. J.J. Redick played 15 seasons between six teams, most notably the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. Redick, who retired in 2021,...
