The Los Angeles Lakers head to Philadelphia with the hope that one or both of their superstars will be available for action against the formidable 76ers outfit. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were notable absentees in the Lakers' clash against the Toronto Raptors. The short-handed side was trounced 126-113 as the stars sat out due to ankle soreness and non-COVID illness respectively.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO