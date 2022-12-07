ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

The Community News

Worth the Wait

What’s another couple hours when you’ve come this far?. After a lengthy delay for nearby lightning strikes, the Aledo Bearcats (13-2) finished the task of knocking off No. 1 ranked Longview (14-1), 17-14, Saturday at John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas. The win sends Aledo to its 11th state...
ALEDO, TX
KTEN.com

Here’s Why You Should Move to Granbury, Texas

Originally Posted On: https://coutohomes.com/heres-why-you-should-move-to-granbury-texas/. Granbury, Texas is a small city hidden away on the shores of Lake Granbury and just a stone’s throw from the bigger metroplex of Dallas-Fort Worth. Voted USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town in America for the past three years, it’s really making a name for itself. But what really sets it apart from other cities? In this post, we are going to look at the main reasons why so many people love living in this town, and why you might just fall in love with it, too.
GRANBURY, TX
yolotx.com

Texas Country Music Weekend

What started in 2017 as a celebration of Texas Country Music, has now exploded into a full-on Texas Country Music Weekend at the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The Texas Country Music Awards is an annual awards show recognizing the many moving parts of the music industry as well as, the people behind the scenes. It’s as Texas as it gets every year at Billy Bob’s Texas with 26 awards going out to winners of different categories.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
999ktdy.com

Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood

America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Waxahachie police searching for missing 13-year-old

WAXAHACHIE, Texas - Police in Waxahachie are searching for a missing teenager. Akitchita ‘Kichi’ Hargers, 13, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Waxahachie. He is described as 6’ tall and was last seen wearing what he has on in the photo released by police. They say he was also wearing a tan and black backpack.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital

SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20. According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic. Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials...
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX

