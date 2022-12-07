Read full article on original website
Reindeer Run will cause road closures and delays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Reindeer Run 5K and Kids 1/2 mile, presented by Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Running, will be held on Saturday, December 10. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the Kids 1/2 mile expected to start at 9:20 a.m. The run will start and...
First female Monroe County Legislature Majority Leader Nan Johnson dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s first female County Legislature Majority Leader Nan Johnson has died, according to county officials. According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Johnson served as a role model and mentor to women looking to get involved with politics. Johnson founded the University of...
All charges dropped against Hornell Superintendent
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – All charges against the Hornell City School District Superintendent have been dropped, according to Steuben County District Attorney, Brooks Baker. In response to the dropped charges, the school district issued the following statement:. The Board of Education has been advised, as expected, that all the...
