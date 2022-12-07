Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council approves five art grants for 2023
Olympia's City Council approved the Grants to Arts and Culture Organizations (GACO) for 2023. The Arts Commission recommended five organizations to be funded - some of whom work with underserved youth. At a city council meeting held Tuesday, December 6, Olympia Arts Commission (OAC) chair Jim Burlingame said they received...
The Suburban Times
U.P. Recognized with National Telecommunications Awards
City of University Place announcement. The City of U.P. earned several honors during the annual National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference. Linda Seesz, Communications Manager, Amanda Kleber, Communications Specialist and Dave Kellman, PCTV Video Production Specialist, were recognized for their work in producing three videos that won Awards of Distinction.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to hold final public hearing for 2023 budget
Pierce County Library System announcement. At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its second and final public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business. The meeting will be held in person at the...
The Suburban Times
Public feedback period open for Lakewood stationaccess improvements
Sound Transit announcement. On Dec. 8, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the Lakewood station access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:. Sidewalks and curb ramps. Pedestrian/bike activated crossing signals. A new shared-use path west of...
auburn-reporter.com
City of Kent plans public hearing about selling wetlands
Residents will get a chance to share their input about whether the Kent City Council should surplus four city-owned wetland tracks within the Bridges neighborhood. The council will have a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave. S. The Bridges is...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma paves 69 blocks in 2022
City of Tacoma social media post. Our Street Operations team is paving its last residential block of 2022. This work was done as part of the #Tacoma Streets Initiative & allowed City crews to pave 69 residential blocks in 2022. Learn more at tacomastreetsinitiative.org.
The Suburban Times
Kent Keel Elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors
City of University Place announcement. Kent Keel, Councilmember of University Place, WA,was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors by NLC’s membership at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, MO. Keel was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities as chair of its Information Technology and Communication (ITC) committee. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
The Suburban Times
The Pierce Transit Board Dec. 12 Meeting Agenda
The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Dec. 12 (3 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'
At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
Kitsap County commissioners withdraw ordinances that would restrict open carry, gun shows
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners announced it will not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have banned gun shows at certain facilities and would have restricted where people could carry firearms. The commissioners held a public meeting on Nov. 14 to hear...
Tacoma's light rail project deadline extended to late 2023
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacomans hoping to ride the light rail from downtown to the Hilltop are now going to have wait a little longer. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced in a blog post on Thursday that the agency won’t be able to meet its spring 2023 deadline.
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Housing Action Plan
Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies
Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
The Suburban Times
Rainier Connect to be acquired by Palisade Infrastructure
Submitted by Rainier Connect. Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure (“Palisade”) have entered into an agreement whereby Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, will acquire 100% of the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect (the “Transaction”). Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect, including Rainier Connect’s rights and obligations under the Click! Business Transaction Agreement with Tacoma Power.
The Suburban Times
Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councimember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election
SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she will not be running for re-election to represent District 1 for another term. District 1 encompasses the West Seattle and South Park neighborhoods. "I will not be running for re-election in 2023. Above my love of public service to the...
Local health officers and health care leaders recommend wearing masks indoors
Public Health – Seattle & King Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin this week joined several other local health officers and health care leaders in recommending masking in indoor public spaces and other prevention measures given the high level of respiratory viruses circulating and stress on hospitals. “Communities across our...
nwnewsradio.com
Sound Transit announces more delays in its massive extension
(SEATTLE) Sound Transit has announced there will be more delays as it works to extend its network of light rail from 26 to 62 miles. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm made a video statement yesterday, after the agency’s expansion committee said opening the Hilltop extension on the T-line is now delayed beyond its projected opening early next year. In the video, Timm says the opening, originally scheduled for first quarter 2023, will now happen much later in the year.
