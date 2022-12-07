GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major employer up in Colrain is shutting down.

According to the Greenfield Recorder Barnhardt Manufacturing Co. has announced its plant in Colrain will cease operations at the end of January.

The cotton processing plant on 247 Main Road will lay off all 31 people who work there. The company reportedly informed its employees on Monday.

According to company president Lewis Barnhardt, business loss and other costs were beyond their control. For a town so small and community that has relied on this plant for decades for employment and taxes, this news has come as a grim reality.

Barnhardt which is based in North Carolina was the largest private employer in the town of Colrain.

