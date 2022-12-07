ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Clyburn to McCarthy: Use Democrats to secure Speakership

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) needled House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday, suggesting the GOP leader could solicit support from Democrats in his quest for the Speakership despite the California Republican saying he will not look to the other side of the aisle to win the leadership role. Clyburn, speaking with Jonathan…
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures

Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
FLORIDA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana bars non-citizens from voting: Here are amendments to Constitution

Louisiana voters reinforced state law to prevent anyone who isn't a United States citizen from voting and passed two other measures curbing the governor's appointment power Saturday, approving all three proposed amendments to the state Constitution. Since the Louisiana Constitution was ratified in 1974, voters have approved 209 amendments. USA...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy